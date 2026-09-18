Prime Video has announced October 1, 2026, as the worldwide premiere date for the second season of its Hindi Original series, Dupahiya. Set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, the comedy-drama will return with its familiar mix of small-town characters, humour and everyday challenges, while introducing a new set of problems for its residents.

Dupahiya Season 2 to premiere on Prime Video on October 1

Directed by Sonam Nair, Dupahiya Season 2 is created and produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel LLP. The series is created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Following the first season, the second installment brings back its ensemble cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma. Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) will also join the cast this season. Dupahiya Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on October 1, 2026.

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Speaking about the show's return, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals (SVOD), Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios India, said, "The greatest testament of success for us is when a story instantly connects with audiences. When the characters start becoming part of dinner-table conversations, we know we've done something right. Dupahiya is a perfect example of this. The first season received so much love from audiences and performed incredibly well on the service," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals (SVOD), Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios India. "Salona and Shubh's creative vision, along with Avinash and Chirag's signature writing, have been the driving force behind this series. With our much-loved characters returning for another season of chaos, challenges, and unexpected twists, we're looking forward to welcoming our viewers back to Dhadakpur with its simple charm, innocence, and light-hearted spirit.

In a joint statement, Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, Creators and Executive Producers, shared, “Dupahiya has always been a story close to our hearts. While the narrative is set in rural India, at its core, it is a story about big dreams colliding with everyday chaos- and finding the unexpected humor along the way. We’re grateful to see how the first season resonated with audiences worldwide, and are truly looking forward to taking this story ahead, this time with newer challenges and bigger stakes for the characters we’ve all grown to love. This season is as much about the humor as it is about the heartwarming, emotional moments . As always, it has been thrilling to collaborate with Prime Video and we’re thankful to them for giving us the space to tell this story and believing in the world we have created. The response to the first season meant a lot to us, and we believe season two will be equally well received by viewers when it premieres on Prime Video.”

With the returning characters heading into another chapter of life in Dhadakpur, Dupahiya Season 2 will continue to explore the humour and emotional moments emerging from their everyday lives. The series will stream on Prime Video from October 1.

Also Read : Prime Video announces Season 2 of Hindi original series Dupahiya

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