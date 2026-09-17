Prime Video has released a new track from its upcoming coming-of-age film Don’t Be Shy, with Alia Bhatt joining the film’s young cast in the music video for ‘Re Bawri’. The song brings together Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora and Piyush Khati with Alia in a college setting, capturing the film’s themes of friendship, spontaneity and growing up.

Alia Bhatt joins Don’t Be Shy cast for ‘Re Bawri’ music video ahead of Prime Video premiere

Presented by T-Series, ‘Re Bawri’ has been composed and produced by Ram Sampath, with lyrics by Saveri Verma and vocals by Sona Mohapatra. The upbeat track revolves around the idea of letting go of overthinking and embracing the unpredictable moments that come with youth, friendships and relationships.

The accompanying music video features Alia Bhatt alongside the lead cast. Set in a college environment, the video begins with what appears to be a regular day before turning into an impromptu dance sequence. The track uses the setting to highlight the camaraderie between the characters and the youthful tone of the film.

Sona Mohapatra said, “‘Re Bawri’ has that infectious, carefree quality that makes it impossible to sit still. It’s playful and energetic and celebrates those moments when you’re with your friends with music in the background and nothing else really matters. Seeing Alia and the cast bring that energy to the music video was such a joy to watch, and I think they capture the spirit of the song beautifully. I had a lot of fun bringing that spirit into the song, and I hope it makes listeners want to get up, dance, and be a little bawri themselves.”

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Don’t Be Shy follows Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has her life planned out until an unexpected turn of events disrupts her plans. The story follows her as she navigates friendship, crushes, love and the uncertainties of growing up.

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film is produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani of Chalkboard Entertainment. The ensemble cast includes the four newcomers Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal, alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal roles.

The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: Don’t Be Shy Trailer: First Love, old friendships and messy choices take centre stage in Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s production

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