Amazon MGM Studios’ Phoolan, written and directed by International Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, received a standing ovation following its World Premiere at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 17. The Hindi action drama was screened in the festival’s Special Presentation section at the Princess of Wales Theatre before an audience of more than 2,000.

Richie Mehta’s Phoolan receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival world premiere

Starring Sneha Kumari in the titular role, the film features Anurag Thakur, Vikram Pratap Singh, Aakash Dahiya, Prateek Pachouri and Dev Dutt Budholiya in pivotal roles. The film focuses on a defining period in the life of Phoolan Devi, with its story centred on a 48-hour siege involving an armed group of 2,000 men.

Phoolan is based on Phoolan Devi’s autobiography, I, Phoolan Devi: The Autobiography of India's Bandit Queen, published by Editions Robert Laffont. Rather than covering her entire life, the film focuses on a specific chapter, exploring the experiences that shaped her before she became a widely known figure.

Speaking about the World Premiere, writer-director and producer Richie Mehta said, “Phoolan Devi's story is one that demands to be told with honesty, and without compromise. I was drawn to a very specific chapter of Phoolan's life, the formative years before the world knew her name, contrasted with the period where she was a misunderstood legend. It felt essential to me to strip away the mythology and reveal the human underneath. The themes at the heart of her story — resilience in the face of adversity, the search for dignity, and the courage to claim one's own voice —are timeless. They resonate just as strongly today as they did then, across cultures and geographies. That is why this felt like the right moment to bring her story to the screen. From Poacher to Phoolan, Amazon MGM Studios has been a true creative collaborator, one that backs a filmmaker's vision and gives stories like these the global canvas they deserve. To witness the audience at TIFF rise to their feet, visibly moved, tells me that Phoolan's story has connected in exactly the way we hoped it would. I hope I have done justice to her voice and her story, the way she wanted the world to know.”

Shilangi Mukherji, Director & Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video, India, said, “Our relationship with Richie Mehta goes back to Poacher, a fiercely personal project that became one of our most critically acclaimed Indian Originals. What defines Richie is his unwavering commitment to truth. He doesn't sensationalize; he tells stories with a quiet, unflinching honesty that stays with you long after the credits roll. With Phoolan, backing his vision was instinctive. At Amazon MGM Studios, we believe in the conviction of our filmmakers and their creative freedom to tell stories honestly and Richie exemplifies exactly that. Phoolan is one of those stories carrying a universal theme that transcends borders and languages. We are excited for audiences to experience this film in an authentic way.”

Shareen Mantri, Producer, Namah Pictures, said, "Phoolan is an incredibly special film for all of us at Namah Pictures, and seeing it premiere at TIFF is both emotional and a moment of immense pride. This is a story that has lived in our hearts for a long time, a story of courage and the strength of the human spirit. Richie Mehta has brought such honesty and sensitivity to every frame, and Sneha Kumari has delivered a truly remarkable performance as Phoolan that I believe will resonate deeply with audiences”, said Shareen Mantri, Producer, Namah Pictures. “What makes this collaboration special is how each partner brings something distinct to the table. Namah Pictures' deep connection to Indian stories, Richie Mehta's nuanced and sensitive filmmaking, and Amazon MGM Studios' ability to bring meaningful cinema to a global stage, together, creates the right home for a story like Phoolan's. Watching people at TIFF connect with her story reminded me why we made this film. There are stories that belong not just to one person, but to all of humanity. Phoolan's life, defined by courage, dignity, and an unbreakable will to survive, is one such story. It is this universality that drives us to carry her narrative forward, using her story as a guiding light for storytelling that truly matters.”

The premiere was attended by the film’s cast and creative team, including Sneha Kumari, Anurag Thakur, Aakash Dahiya and Vikram Pratap Singh. Richie Mehta was joined at the event by producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kanwal Kohli and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures, along with Shilangi Mukherji representing Prime Video, India.

Produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Kanwal Kohli and Richie Mehta, Phoolan is a Namah Pictures production. Following its TIFF premiere, the film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide at a later date.

Also Read: Prime Video’s Phoolan selected for Special Presentation at Toronto International Film Festival 2026

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