The trailer of Drishyam The Conclusion was released in a grand way in Goa yesterday.

Drishyam The Conclusion director Abhishek Pathak on this year’s box office trend, “If you give the audience a good, entertaining film, they come to watch”

The box office has shown signs of a healthy theatrical comeback this year, with films across genres finding audiences in cinemas. What stated with Border 2 was then taken ahead further by Dhurandhar The Revenge. This was followed by Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle, Awarapan 2 and last week’s Mirzapur The Movie, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark domestically within its first few days.

Drishyam The Conclusion director Abhishek Pathak on this year’s box office trend, “If you give the audience a good, entertaining film, they come to watch”

It is a trend that Drishyam: The Conclusion director Abhishek Pathak says is a sign of better times ahead. As his Ajay Devgn-led thriller heads to theatres, Pathak believes the recent numbers are proof that the audience hasn't abandoned the big screen, it simply needs a reason to return. “Numbers are going berserk right now,” Pathak told Variety, pointing to the current theatrical momentum.

For him, the equation is straightforward: give audiences a film that delivers an entertaining experience and they will make the trip to the cinema. “If you give them a good, entertaining film, they come to watch it in theatres,” he said.

The performance of Mirzapur: The Movie, which has successfully transitioned a hugely popular streaming franchise to the big screen, has further underlined that audience familiarity can translate into theatrical footfalls. The film crossed Rs 100 crore mark in India during its opening stretch and has continued to hold strongly.

Now, Pathak is looking to tap into a similar appetite for a big-screen franchise experience with Drishyam: The Conclusion. The film brings Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu, Shriya Saran and new additions Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj joining the thriller. With the film arriving on October 2, Pathak's message is clear: the audience is still coming to theatres. The challenge, as he sees it, is simply to give them something worth leaving home for.

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion trailer launch: Jaideep Ahlawat says he’s NOT replacing Akshaye Khanna: “Felt NO pressure”; Ajay Devgn reveals why part 3 needed Crime Branch official: “We made the threat bigger”

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