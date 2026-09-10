Gurfateh Pirzada is gearing up for the highly anticipated premiere of The Revolutionaries, releasing this Friday on Amazon Prime Video, and the actor has now given fans a glimpse into just how much he put himself through to play the legendary freedom fighter Bagha Jatin.

Gurfateh Pirzada broke his jaw, bulked up on 6000 calories a day — Here’s what he endured for The Revolutionaries

Taking to social media, Gurfateh shared a series of pictures charting his physical transformation for the period drama, revealing that he began the process while still recovering from a bad flu. He wrote, "The first photo is from when we started this journey back in January 2025...lean and weak af because I had just come out a bad flu and lost a lot of weight...and the one next to it is about 6/8 weeks later..."

The actor went on to detail just how gruelling the process was, crediting his team for pushing him through it. "Absolute madness, hours of training and clean eating of about 6000 calories each day... All of it because of @nikkhiladvani sir's vision and with constant guidance of @kasrat.co and @sahilrasheed!! It was back breaking and nothing short of a wild ride to achieve the look of Bagha Jatin and I would do it all over again in a heartbeat! Scroll more for some sexiness and the last photo is a bonus (and something you definitely won't be able to unsee) The Revolutionaries is out tomorrow, give us your love, please?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurfateh Singh Pirzada (@gurfatehpirzada)



Beyond the physical grind of training and a strict 6000-calorie diet, Gurfateh's commitment to the role also came at a literal cost — the actor suffered an accident on the sets of The Revolutionaries, breaking his jaw after falling off a horse during an action sequence, a testament to just how far he went for the part.

The Revolutionaries marks Gurfateh's first release in what is shaping up to be a packed year, with Lust Stories following soon after. The actor will also be seen in Call Me Bae Season 2 and Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum later this year, rounding out a line-up that showcases his range across genres.

Also Read: Gurfateh Pirzada says two years of multiple projects left him “exhausted” but “rewarded”

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