Divyenndu says Peddi made him fall in love with filmmaking again, also opens up on Mirzapur

Known for his memorable performances in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Mirzapur and Madgaon Express, Divyenndu has carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema.

Divyenndu says Peddi made him fall in love with filmmaking again, also opens up on Mirzapur

From an FTII idealist to a Mirzapur icon

Divyenndu was not raised on mainstream Hindi cinema. He grew up watching films by Sai Paranjpye, Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Satyajit Ray. Nearly fifteen years after his debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he has built a career within the very industry machinery, including Yash Raj Films, Excel and Luv Ranjan, that he once viewed with scepticism.

Mirzapur famously broke his comedy typecast and turned Munna into a cult favourite. Asked if he is enjoying the creative freedom that followed, Divyenndu said, “Thoroughly. I always wanted to be an actor who transforms for each character. Mirzapur showed the fraternity that I can do other things. The best part is that after Mirzapur, I didn’t get a single character similar to Munna.”

He admitted he was once “a bit of a crybaby” because he was only offered “happy-go-lucky, boy-next-door roles.” He explained, “I wasn’t enjoying them because I had theatre training and didn’t go to film school just to do the same thing. In theatre, you audition for a part and if you suit it, you get it, there’s no preconceived notion. To fight that in the film industry was uncomfortable. People were offering me the same characters as a ‘compliment’, and that’s precisely what I didn’t want.”

Drawn to angst, not comedy

Despite being known for comic timing, Divyenndu said he personally enjoys emotional drama far more. “I think it’s my love for drama. Personally, I don’t enjoy doing comedies as much. I like emotional investigation and disturbance in a character. Maybe because my real life is so opposite to these characters, I’m drawn to them,” he said.

On his character Dev in Glory, he said, “His rage comes from being emotionally immature. He doesn’t know how to put things into words, so he gets frustrated.”

Falling in love with filmmaking again on Peddi

On working in Telugu cinema for the first time, Divyenndu said, “Going to Telugu cinema for Peddi gave me such a fresh feeling because I was the ‘new kid’ again, trying to comprehend a new language and culture. I fell in love with filmmaking all over again.”

He credited director Buchi Babu Sana for the experience, saying, “The director, Buchi Babu, treated me like a true artist. I’m even speaking Telugu in the film. It wasn’t easy; I had to mug up big lines.”

Describing the challenge of the dialect, he said, “It’s a period film with a specific dialect, and Telugu doesn’t have many pauses, it’s quite breathless. I cracked it by giving the character a high-status lineage, which dictated a certain way of speaking.”

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