Shweta Tripathi brings back her queer play Cock for Pride Month, says this is the time of freedom for people to be themselves

Actor and producer Shweta Tripathi is bringing back the play Cock for Pride Month, produced under her banner AllMyTea. She said she hopes the play encourages audiences to engage with conversations around identity, love and self-discovery.

Shweta Tripathi brings back her queer play Cock for Pride Month, says this is the time of freedom for people to be themselves

Cock continues to resonate for its refusal to offer easy answers, instead inviting audiences to confront questions about attraction, belonging and the complexity of human relationships.

Speaking about staging the play during Pride Month, Tripathi said, “What I love about Cock is that it doesn’t tell audiences what to think. It asks questions. At its heart, the play is about identity, love, confusion, vulnerability and the search for authenticity. Those themes are universal, which is why people continue to connect with it so deeply. Presenting the play during Pride Month feels especially meaningful because Pride is ultimately about people having the freedom to be themselves and to live honestly. It’s about visibility, dignity and acceptance, but it’s also about empathy and understanding. One of the reasons I love theatre is that it allows these conversations to happen in a shared space. You’re not engaging with an issue through headlines or social media debates. You’re sitting with real people, real emotions and real questions. That experience can be incredibly moving.”

She added, “I don’t see Cock as a play that provides answers. I see it as a conversation starter. It invites audiences to examine their assumptions and approach identity with more curiosity and compassion. Through AllMyTea, I want to continue supporting stories that create room for dialogue and understanding. If someone walks out of the theatre feeling a little more open-hearted, a little more reflective, or a little more willing to listen to another person’s experience, then I think the play has done something valuable. For me, that’s what Pride is about too. Celebrating people for who they are and creating spaces where everyone feels seen, heard and respected,” she said.

Produced by Shweta Tripathi under her theatre banner AllMyTea and directed by UK-based theatre-maker Manish Gandhi, Cock brings Mike Bartlett’s acclaimed contemporary drama to Indian audiences in a fresh new staging. The production features Tanmay Dhanania as John, Rytasha Rathore as W, Sahir Mehta as M, and Harssh Singh as F, bringing together a dynamic ensemble to explore the play’s emotionally charged narrative.

Also Read: Shweta Tripathi reflects on her theatre journey, says she is proud to see peers like Ali Fazal, Nimrat Kaur do well as she returns to stage

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