The actress joined industry insiders in praising the much-awaited YRF Spy Universe film, while also extending support to Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

The trailer of Alpha, the first female-led film from the YRF Spy Universe, has been making waves ever since it was unveiled. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, the action-packed spy thriller has garnered an enthusiastic response from audiences as well as members of the film industry. Joining the growing list of celebrities cheering for the film is Janhvi Kapoor, who recently shared her excitement for the much-anticipated release on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor cheers for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in Alpha trailer; calls them ‘two badass women’ in sweet shoutout

Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi Kapoor reposted the trailer and expressed her admiration for the film and its leading ladies. Sharing her reaction, the actress wrote, “Rooting for this one! So Excited to see two badass kick butt in this universe looking so cool!!”

The actress also tagged Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in her story, extending her support to the film’s leading stars. Along with them, Janhvi gave a special shoutout to her ‘chachu’ Anil Kapoor and actor Bobby Deol, both of whom are also associated with the project. Her warm message quickly caught the attention of fans, who appreciated the camaraderie among Bollywood stars.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is expected to serve as the origin story of Sita, a highly trained soldier who finds herself navigating the complex battle between good and evil. The film is being positioned as a significant chapter in the ever-expanding YRF Spy Universe and is expected to introduce a fresh perspective to the popular franchise.

What has further heightened anticipation is the film’s connection to the larger spy world created by Yash Raj Films. The movie will reportedly feature Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir Dhaliwal from the War franchise. The YRF Spy Universe already includes successful franchises like Tiger and Pathaan, and Alpha is set to become the latest addition to the interconnected cinematic universe.

With its powerful female leads, high-octane action sequences, and links to some of Bollywood’s biggest spy franchises, Alpha has emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. Backed by strong support from fans and industry colleagues alike, the film is gearing up for its theatrical release on July 3.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor charged Rs. 8 crores to act with Ram Charan in Peddi

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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