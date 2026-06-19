Nora Fatehi has added another milestone to her global journey. Following her electrifying performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony, she emerged as the most Googled Bollywood artist worldwide, surpassing names such as Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. According to Google Trends data shared online, Nora witnessed a massive spike in worldwide searches following her performance at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Nora Fatehi becomes the most Googled Bollywood artist worldwide following FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony performance

The achievement marks yet another chapter in a journey that has been defined by perseverance, ambition and constant reinvention.

Her growing international influence was also recently reflected in a special recognition from luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co., which gifted her an exclusive unreleased timepiece inspired by the FIFA World Cup. Designed in the red and green colours of the Moroccan flag, the one-of-a-kind collector's piece is not available in the market and places Nora in an elite league of global names associated with the brand, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Drake, Lionel Messi, Salman Khan and Nita Ambani. Over the years, she has evolved from delivering chart-topping dance hits to establishing herself as an artist with a strong international fan base.

What makes this moment even more special is its connection to FIFA. In 2022, Nora made history with her FIFA World Cup appearance, becoming one of the few artists from the Indian entertainment industry to be associated with football's biggest stage. Four years later, she returned on an even bigger platform, performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony and captivating audiences from around the world. Her official FIFA World Cup track, ‘Siir Siir’, created with Sanjoy and Vegedream has been generating buzz across platforms with fans praising both the song and her high-energy performance.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi’s FIFA World Cup 2026 song “Siir Siir” out now, watch

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