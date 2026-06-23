Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya is earning widespread praise for his portrayal of ACP Hajra in the recently released thriller Raakh. Renowned for bringing realism and emotional depth to his characters, Dibyendu has once again impressed audiences, with viewers appreciating his layered and compelling performance in the Amazon Prime series.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya jokes about playing cops as Raakh wins praise; “I complete my PhD in being a police officer”

Sharing some behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Raakh, the actor jokingly spoke about his extensive experience playing police officers in various projects over the years.

“From an SHO in Jamtara to a DSP and then an SP in Undekhi, I complete my PhD in being a police officer as I play ACP Hajra in my new show Raakh recently released on Amazon Prime! Jokes apart, this poignant show directed by the extremely talented Prosit Roy is a must watch! Jokes apart, this poignant show directed by the extremely talented Prosit Roy is a must watch!” he shared.

Over the years, Dibyendu has established himself as one of the industry's most reliable and versatile actors, delivering memorable performances across films and web series. From Inspector Biswa Pathak in Jamtara and Raza Mehdi in Rocket Boys to Layak Talukdar in Criminal Justice, DSP Barun Ghosh in Undekhi, and his acclaimed role as Neel in Poachers, he has consistently brought authority and authenticity to his characters. His latest role as ACP Hajra in Raakh further strengthens his reputation for portraying law enforcement officers with conviction and depth.

Looking ahead, Dibyendu will next be seen in Alpha, part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. The highly anticipated film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles and has already created significant excitement among audiences and industry circles alike. Dibyendu's presence in the project has added to the anticipation surrounding the film. Alpha is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3, 2026.

Also Read : Dibyendu Bhattacharya exposes Bollywood colourism; why the industry’s fairness bias refuses to die

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