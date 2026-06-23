As Alia Bhatt gears up for the release of her much-awaited action thriller Alpha, one might expect conversations at home to revolve around the film. However, according to her mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan, their family discussions are far more grounded and centered around everyday life.

Soni Razdan reveals why Alia Bhatt’s film choices stand out: “Alia chooses the ones her gut tells her to”

Speaking about their interactions at home, Razdan shared that films are not the primary topic of conversation despite Alia being one of the biggest stars in the industry today. Laughing at the assumption, she said, “We talk about films less than people think we do. We talk about smaller domestic things, like babysitting Raha and what she’ll have for lunch. We talk a lot about food.”

While movies may not dominate their daily chats, Razdan remains proud of the remarkable career Alia has built over the past 14 years. The actor has carved a niche for herself in Hindi cinema with a filmography largely driven by female-led narratives, a rarity in the industry.

Reflecting on her daughter’s journey, Razdan credited Alia’s instinctive decision-making for her success. “She has been smartly intuitive in her choices. She probably gets offered many more, but she chooses the ones her gut tells her to do. It’s remarkable because many people will go for banners and co-stars, but Alia is different and it’s paid off. You have to thank the universe for the good things that come your way,” she said.

However, success in the entertainment industry often comes with scrutiny and criticism. Alia recently faced online trolling following her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where some social media users claimed photographers were not interested in clicking her pictures on the red carpet.

Having spent over three decades in the industry herself, Razdan believes dealing with criticism is an essential part of surviving fame. Sharing her perspective on handling negativity, she said, “You don’t need to react to everything. You can be objective. It’s a survival skill that you learn. If you can’t develop it, don’t be in this business. We get a lot of love. We don’t want to look at the other side at all.”

With Alpha set to release soon, Alia continues to enjoy both professional success and strong support from her family, who remain focused on life's simple joys despite the spotlight that surrounds them.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Soni Razdan opens up on the success of Brown, powerful performance of Karisma Kapoor and why the thriller shouldn’t be binge-watched

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