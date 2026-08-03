Dia Mirza explains why she embraces smaller roles in Alpha, Ikka and Operation Safed Sagar: “What has always mattered is the story and the grounding and depth…”

After appearing in Alpha and Ikka earlier this year, Dia Mirza is preparing for her third release of 2026 with Operation Safed Sagar, a series based on the Indian Air Force’s Golden Arrows Squadron and their courageous high-altitude operations during the 1999 Kargil War. The show not only highlights the bravery of the soldiers on the battlefield but also shines a light on the silent strength and sacrifices of the families who stand behind them.

Dia Mirza explains why she embraces smaller roles in Alpha, Ikka and Operation Safed Sagar: “What has always mattered is the story and the grounding and depth…”

In the series, Dia essays the role of the wife of Wing Commander Tony Dhanoa. Although her role is not among the central ones, the actor believes that the significance of a character should never be measured by its screen time. Speaking exclusively to News18, she said, “Evaluating whether you want to make time and be a part of a story should never be determined by the length of the part. I think it should be determined by the resonance or the truth you find in it. Sometimes, you’re also drawn to the person you’re supposed to play and you believe that you can live that truth the character has to be embody.”

Reflecting on the early years of her career, Dia admitted that she once viewed roles differently. “In the first five years of my career, I was young and stupid and I was trying to figure my own head out. I may have said no to some really great work because the role wasn’t long enough. But I’ve never done that in the last 20 years of my career,” she revealed.

The actor further explained that films like Parineeta and Lage Raho Munna Bhai reinforced her belief that impactful storytelling matters more than the duration of a role. “Length and screen-time really don’t matter. What matters is how my character anchors the story. What has always mattered is the story and the grounding and depth the character offer to the narrative,” she said.

Dia also praised director Oni Sen for presenting Operation Safed Sagar with balance and sensitivity. Appreciating the show's writing, she remarked, “It’s important for content to be balanced, nuanced and humanistic. And I really love the way in which this story has been written.”

She added that the way a script is written reflects the filmmaker’s integrity, saying, “You can tell that so much effort and time has gone into really doing justice to the reality and the starkness of it. And how someone writes always reflects their integrity. You’ll know in the first five pages of a script what the tonality of the storytelling is going to be.”

Concluding her thoughts, Dia said experienced actors should be able to quickly understand the direction of a story before signing on. Operation Safed Sagar is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 7.

Also Read : Dia Mirza calls herself the ‘luckiest person’ in a heartfelt social media post dedicated to Operation Safed Sagar

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