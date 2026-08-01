The actress shared BTS moments from the promotions of the Netflix series and expressed her gratitude for being part of this show.

Dia Mirza is counting down to the release of her upcoming Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar, which is set to premiere on August 7, 2026. Inspired by the Indian Air Force's crucial role during the Kargil War, the ambitious series features an ensemble cast led by Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza and several other actors.

Dia Mirza calls herself the ‘luckiest person’ in a heartfelt social media post dedicated to Operation Safed Sagar

Ahead of the much-awaited premiere, Dia took to social media to share glimpses from the promotional campaign of the series. Along with photographs featuring her co-stars, the actor also shared solo pictures showcasing her elegant promotional look.

For the event, Dia opted for a graceful saree in earthy tones paired with oxidised jewellery, creating a look that complemented the grounded and understated aesthetic of the occasion. Her appearance quickly caught the attention of fans, who praised both her styling and the excitement she expressed for the project.

Sharing the photographs on social media, Dia reflected on what the series means to her and expressed gratitude for being associated with a story centred on the bravery and sacrifices of India's armed forces. “I am the luckiest person to be a part of this extraordinary story, told by the most wonderful human beings about our Real Heroes #OperationSafedSagar on Netflix 7th August 2026 onwards” she wrote in her post.

Operation Safed Sagar is based on the historic Indian Air Force operation carried out during the 1999 Kargil War and aims to shed light on the air campaign that played a significant role in supporting the Indian Army during the conflict. The series brings together a large ensemble cast portraying characters inspired by those involved in one of the most defining chapters in India's military history.

Directed by Oni Sen, the series has been created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. It is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the banner of Matchbox Shots LLP, along with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films.

The ensemble cast includes Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi in pivotal roles.

With its release now just days away, Operation Safed Sagar has generated considerable interest among viewers looking forward to a dramatized retelling of a significant chapter in India's military history. As anticipation continues to build, Dia Mirza's heartfelt note reflects her pride in being associated with a project that pays tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the nation's real-life heroes.

Also Read: Dia Mirza, Producers Guild join UN Climate Change roundtable on sustainable storytelling

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