Over the past seven years, audiences have known Dhvani Bhanushali through her music. With her upcoming EP ‘FEELS’, the singer is set to share a more personal side of herself through five songs that reflect her thoughts, emotions and experiences.

Dhvani Bhanushali announces five-track EP ‘FEELS’; says, “Ye sirf 5 gaane nahi hain, ye meri duniya hai”

Dhvani recently took to social media to announce the five-track EP, describing it as a project shaped by thoughts she has gathered over the years. The songs touch upon themes such as family, dreams, insecurities, decisions and conversations with herself that she says have not always found their way into her music.

Rather than treating ‘FEELS’ as simply a collection of songs, Dhvani sees the project as different pieces of her life that eventually took the form of music. “Pichhle 7 saalon mein, you heard my songs, but you never really heard me the real stuff,” shared Dhvani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22)

Talking about what inspired the EP, she added, “Kuch cheezein jo log mujhse kehte hain, kuch cheezein jo main apne aap se kehti hoon, kuch cheezein jo mujhe bahut pehle kar leni chahiye thi, kuch cheezein jo maine kabhi kari hi nahi maine ye saari baatein likhi, not as my album but as pieces of my life. Ab main ye sab aapke saath share karna chahti hoon. 5 songs over the next three months. 5 different moods, 5 different fears and 5 different versions of me and maybe you. Ye sirf 5 gaane nahi hain, ye meri duniya hai.”

The five tracks from ‘FEELS’ will be released over the next three months, with each song exploring a different mood and another side of Dhvani. While details about the music and collaborations have not been revealed yet, the announcement suggests that the EP will focus on a more personal and reflective side of the singer.

After years of connecting with listeners through her songs, Dhvani is now set to share some of the thoughts and emotions that have shaped her journey. ‘FEELS’ marks an attempt to bring listeners closer to the person behind the music.

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