Kranti Prakash Jha, known for playing Vijay Singh in the Raktanchal series, has reflected on his journey with the character and the audience’s response to the franchise as the series returns with its third season.

Kranti Prakash Jha on playing Vijay Singh in Raktanchal Season 3; says, “I worked with complete dedication, that… perhaps connected with the audience”

It is relatively uncommon for a web series to continue across three seasons with the same central character. Despite a four-year gap since the second season, Vijay Singh and his rivalry with Waseem Khan have remained memorable among viewers. The continued interest in the characters has also contributed to the anticipation around Raktanchal Season 3.

Talking about his journey with the character and the response to the series, Kranti Prakash Jha said, “Nature taught me, it didn't take away. I don't believe nature took anything away, because if it had taken it away, it wouldn't have given back either. It taught me. All of this... I believe it was a learning process for me. It's all about the process—how, within that process, how you manage to refine yourself. And when I got Vijay Singh, I worked with complete dedication. I worked with total devotion, and the way I was able to play Vijay Singh, that... perhaps connected with the audience. Season 3 has come after 4 years. After Season 2, but in 4 years, who knows how much the world... changes and moves on. Governments change. Yet people remembered Vijay Singh. People remembered the rivalry with Waseem Khan, and that's why people wondered, 'Man, what will happen this time?' In these seven years, whenever... I went anywhere, visited my village, or posted anything, everyone had just one question: 'Hey, when is the next season coming? When is the next season... coming?' So, that was the people's love. And in between, perhaps for two years, the merger of platforms was going on, and because of that, it couldn't be made... earlier. But the platform must have felt that, 'Bro, this is a very good franchise.' So that's why they took this forward. And I am very thankful to them that they felt this way... and the audience gave so much love.”

Jha also spoke about how his approach to Vijay Singh evolved through the process of working on the series. According to the actor, the experience helped him learn and refine his performance, while the audience’s response suggested that the character had struck a chord with viewers.

The actor also recalled how people continued to ask about the next season during the gap between the previous instalments. He said that the repeated questions from audiences reflected their continued interest in Vijay Singh and his rivalry with Waseem Khan.

With Raktanchal Season 3 bringing Vijay Singh back after a considerable gap, the latest instalment continues the journey of a character that viewers have continued to remember. Jha’s comments underline his association with the role and the audience response that has remained a significant part of the franchise’s journey.

Also Read : Kranti Prakash Jha says he is an “accidental actor” as UPSC was his only aim, recalls being part of theatre group with Imtiaz Ali and Vishal Bhardwaj

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