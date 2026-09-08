Bipasha Basu recalls being different in Bollywood: “Women with more muscle tone were not very acceptable, I started the trend”

Bipasha Basu has opened up about how women’s fitness and body types have evolved in Bollywood, recalling how she stood out in an industry where female actors were often expected to have petite and delicate physiques. The actor also spoke about the importance of prioritising health over appearance and shared her perspective on ageing.

Bipasha Basu recalls being different in Bollywood: “Women with more muscle tone were not very acceptable, I started the trend”

In an interview with Elle India, Bipasha recalled the early 2000s, when female actors were largely associated with petite frames, fair complexions and delicate features. She said she looked different from the prevailing image because of her height, athletic physique and tanned complexion.

According to Bipasha, women with a muscular or athletic build were not widely accepted as actresses at the time. She believes her presence helped change perceptions around female fitness in the industry.

“I don’t think women with more muscle tone were very acceptable as actresses. But I think I started the trend, and I started preaching ‘love yourself’ to everyone because I realised it’s not just about looking good. It’s more intrinsic. You need to be healthy.”

Bipasha further explained that the shift encouraged many women to take up exercise and pay greater attention to their health. She said the growing focus on fitness helped people understand the benefits of working out, although she questioned whether everyone was exercising for health or simply to achieve a certain physical appearance.

The actor also addressed the pressure surrounding ageing and said she does not believe in trying to look younger than her actual age. Bipasha expressed that she is more comfortable with who she is today compared to when she was in her twenties.

“Ageing is like the biggest sin that you can commit. I believe that I like myself more, the person that I am today, much more than what I used to be in my twenties. What other people are doing, it’s their call. I don’t judge that. But for me, I’m never going to fall into the pressure of wanting to look younger than what I am. I’m very happy with the way I am growing older, and I’m very proud of my age.”

Bipasha’s comments come after an old video of Mrunal Thakur resurfaced online and sparked discussion about women’s physiques. In the clip, Mrunal, who was then working on the television show Kumkum Bhagya, was speaking with her co-star Arjit Taneja about the kind of physique one might prefer in a partner.

While discussing the topic, Mrunal referred to Bipasha and said, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok."

The old remark drew criticism after resurfacing on social media, with the discussion eventually turning towards body image and women’s health. Mrunal later apologised for her comment on social media.

Also Read : Bipasha Basu set to make comeback with Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki

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