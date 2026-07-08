Despite negativity, Alpha collects Rs. 33 cr in 3 days; does it prove Alia Bhatt is a star or exposes limits of her box-office pull? Trade speaks up; slams trolls: “They have no value; theatrical audience doesn’t give a damn about what trolls are propagating”

Alpha had a decent weekend, but due to negative reports, it dropped more than usual in the weekdays. Its performance has led to two types of opinions in the trade and industry with regards to Alia Bhatt’s stardom. On one hand, it is said that it was her star power that pulled audiences to cinemas in large numbers despite tremendous negativity for the film. On the other hand, many felt that the film should have opened better, considering the costs. Hence, the film has exposed the limits of her box-office pull.

Despite negativity, Alpha collects Rs. 33 cr in 3 days; does it prove Alia Bhatt is a star or exposes limits of her box-office pull? Trade speaks up; slams trolls: “They have no value; theatrical audience doesn’t give a damn about what trolls are propagating”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan said, “In terms of cost, the film should have opened better.” Trade veteran Taran Adarsh opined, “There are 2 sides to look at it. Yes, star power is important. The YRF Spy Universe is a huge brand. A section of the audience was curious as to what it had to offer this time. Also, this time, there were two ladies taking the universe forward. So, both star power and franchise brand value are at play. But it should have opened slightly higher, preferably above Rs. 10 crores. I don’t know why there was such a pre-release negativity against the film. It was not required and unless you watch the film, you cannot judge it. However, you can’t control social media. People will be talking about it, especially when the film is in the public domain.”

However, all are of the opinion that she is one of the few actresses who can single-handedly pull audiences to cinemas. Taran Adarsh commented, “Alia Bhatt is a very fine actress. If you look at her body of work, she has done some great films. My favourite is Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). She performed so well in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) as well. But in Alpha, I felt that she was a misfit. Agreed that the serum has been in her body and she has superhuman abilities. But somehow, it had to look convincing that she was bashing up so many people.”

Atul Mohan opined, “Alia Bhatt is a star. The new actresses are nowhere close to her. She and Deepika are the only two big names today.”

Girish Johar, producer and eminent film business analyst, exulted, “There’s no doubt that she’s a brilliant actress. Unfortunately, though she did her best, it’s the writing and not her per se that has left the film down.”

He added, “Her stardom is intact. She’s in that position where one film can’t affect her. Alia has a huge way ahead. If she chooses the right film, she would soon be the top-bracket female lead of the country.”

Taran Adarsh is confident that Alpha’s debacle would not affect her next, Love & War, “It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a director. I am sure Alia has an equally important character in that film. For me, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and S R Rajamouli are two filmmakers who I rate in very high esteem.”

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, rejected the notion that her extreme trolling led to the film’s underperformance, “The trolls have no value. They neither buy tickets nor affect ticket-buying decisions. So, I don’t think it matters, and I don’t take trolling very seriously. Theatrical audience apne hisaab se chalti hai. They don’t give a damn about what trolls are propagating. They gave the film what it deserved. Also, we need to understand that Alia Bhatt and Alpha are two different entities. The theatrical audience understands it, and I hope the press and those who take social media narrative seriously also take note of it.”

He also said, “There may be some negativity about an actor. But people are not dumb that they’ll punish her film for it. Of course, if there’s an incident like Padmaavat and an organization like Karni Sena goes hammer and tongs behind you, then it’s a different matter. The audience has not taken a vow that they’ll not watch an Alia Bhatt film. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan etc. have also faced such trolling. Yet, their films have been consumed by all sections of the audience. The theatrical audience is very neutral and will decide to go or not go for a film based on its merits. They want a guarantee that they’ll have a gala time in the cinema hall. If you can give them, then the sky is the limit.”

Also Read: REVEALED: Alpha’s music composers Rohansh and Abeer are the sons of Jatin-Lalit’s Lalit Pandit

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