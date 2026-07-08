Crime thrillers have carved out a comfortable space on streaming platforms over the past few years, and director Prosit Roy is among the filmmakers who has shaped that space. Yet after helming Paatal Lok in 2020, he was reluctant to revisit the genre, at least until he heard the narration of Raakh, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Ali Fazal praises Prosit Roy’s storytelling; says, “Even in the same genre, it’s never the same”

What drew Prosit back to crime drama

Prosit explained that the format and structure of Raakh is what convinced him to sign on. He said, “I agreed because of the kind of storytelling, the kind of structure it was offering me. There were two different timelines and so many new characters, so many interesting emotions to explore.” The series, which streamed on OTT last month, stars Ali Fazal as Sub-Inspector Jayprakash Jatav, and is inspired by the notorious Ranga-Billa case of 1978.

Ali Fazal on the director’s range

Fazal, who leads the show, added that Prosit brings a fresh sensibility to every project, regardless of the genre. He said, “I think with him it’s never the same. It’s like his love letters to each scene, each narrative, even if it’s the same crime genre, it’s totally different. If I’d seen Paatal Lok, I wouldn’t think it’s the same person doing this, and the other way around.”

A story that stayed with the director

Prosit revealed that his decision to take up a project depends on whether the narrative lingers with him. He said, “I generally take a few days to react to any story because that’s my process. I always try and see if the story is staying with me or not. But for this one, immediately I told them I want to be part of this and the journey began from there.”

With Raakh now streaming, the collaboration between Fazal and Prosit adds another layer to the growing legacy of crime storytelling on Indian OTT platforms.

Also Read: Ali Fazal starrer Raakh becomes its #1 non-English series on Prime Video worldwide for second consecutive week; emerges as platform’s biggest Indian Original debut in two years

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