Saif Ali Khan scores half century in England charity cricket match, says, “Kindness and charity are things we should all do more of”

Indian actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted participating in a charity match in England recently. Videos and photos of the actor, who will soon be seen in Haiwaan, was seen dressed in an all-white uniform and playing a charity game of cricket between Luton Town and Indians Cricket Club. Khan was joined by former England international cricketer Usman Afzaal and former spin bowler Monty Panesar, and scored a half-century.

Saif Ali Khan scores half century in England charity cricket match, says, “Kindness and charity are things we should all do more of”

Speaking about it in a recent interview, Khan said, “It was such a wonderful day of cricket in the sun [with] fathers and sons. It was probably my sons’ first English wicket country game, and it’s a lovely way to learn to play cricket.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saif Ali Khan (@saifalikhanpataudiworld)

“The world has so many haves and too many have-nots. Kindness, charity, and compassion are things we should all do more of,” he added.

Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in Haiwaan. The film is directed by Priyadarshan, marking the actor and director's first collaboration. Khan stars in the film with Akshay Kumar. The film is set to release on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan on reuniting with Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, “This is a darker, more dramatic equation”

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