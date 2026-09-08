The actor spoke about learning more about the festival and its significance ahead of filming the devotional track.

Tamannaah Bhatia on studying Chhath for ‘Chhathi Maiya’ song from The Vvaan: “I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual”

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to explore the cultural and traditional aspects of Chhath through the song ‘Chhathi Maiya’ from the upcoming fantasy folklore film The Vvaan. The devotional track, which features Tamannaah at the centre, brings the festival into the narrative of the film while offering a glimpse into its folklore-driven world.

Tamannaah Bhatia on studying Chhath for ‘Chhathi Maiya’ song from The Vvaan: “I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual”

Ahead of shooting for the song, Tamannaah said she took time to understand the traditions associated with Chhath and its significance in Bihar and Patna. The actor explained that the preparation went beyond simply performing for the sequence, as she wanted to understand the ritual and its cultural context.

“I have always held a deep reverence for Chhath Puja. Before we started shooting for the song, I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual and how it is performed in Bihar and Patna. Honestly, I was stunned to learn the power it holds. The strong connection I felt with ‘Chhathi Maiyya’ is something I cannot put in words. I found myself feeling deeply connected to her. Chhath Puja is one of the most important factors of The Vvaan, and I wouldn't have wanted to experience the ritual in any other way,” she said.

‘Chhathi Maiya’ forms part of the larger folklore and fantasy setting of The Vvaan. The song is presented under the Zee Music label and features music and vocals by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore. The choreography has been handled by Chinni Prakash.

The film brings together TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and producer Ektaa R Kapoor for a story rooted in Indian folklore while incorporating elements of adventure, mystery, humour and romance. The project is also expanding its fictional universe through The Legend of Vvaan comic book, which introduces audiences to the folklore surrounding the story.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film has been written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand serving as DOP and Visual Director.

The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. The Vvaan is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

With ‘Chhathi Maiya’ introducing an important cultural element into the film, the song also provides a glimpse into how the makers have incorporated Chhath and its traditions into the larger fantasy folklore narrative.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra calls Jubin Nautiyal his “Lucky charm”; Tamannaah Bhatia says ‘Samjho Na’ felt “Really special”

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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