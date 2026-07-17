Celina Jaitly has shared an emotional and deeply personal post on social media, opening up about the pain of separation from her children and the lasting impact of trauma. The former Bollywood actress posted a throwback video featuring herself spending joyful moments with her sons, accompanied by a heartfelt message about heartbreak, healing, and hope.

Celina Jaitly shares emotional throwback video with sons amid divorce case: “Trauma did not build me, it broke me”

The video, which captured happier family memories, carried a text overlay expressing her longing for her children. It read, "I never thought broken pieces could be shattered until I saw my heart. Miss you, my 3 sons. I wait for divine intervention to have you 3 back again in my life."

Along with the video, Celina shared a lengthy note reflecting on her emotional journey. She challenged the widely held belief that trauma automatically makes people stronger, writing, "The strongest people are usually the ones who are still breaking. People call me strong. But pain & trauma did not make me strong. They broke me, over & over again, until I had no choice but to learn how to heal myself."

She further described how emotional wounds continue to resurface despite her efforts to move forward. "Then, just when I think I have found my footing, the wound begins to bleed again. The memories come flooding back. The heart aches until it feels as though it will break all over again."

Explaining how she copes with these moments, Celina wrote, "So I pause. I step away from the noise. I gently dissociate from the pain, not to escape it, but to survive it. I gather the scattered pieces of myself, breathe through the storm, & begin healing once more."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

The actress also reflected on how trauma has affected her identity, saying that the strength people often admire did not come from suffering itself. "People often say, 'Your trauma made you stronger.' I stay quiet. Because that isn't the truth. Trauma did not build me. It broke me. It stole parts of me, left scars no one can see, & made me grieve versions of myself that I can never fully get back. The strength people admire was never born from the pain. It came from me."

She concluded her note on a message of resilience, writing, "From choosing, every single time, to survive what was trying to erase me. Perhaps the strongest people are not the ones who never break. They are the ones who keep choosing to heal, even while they are still breaking..."

Celina married Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag in 2010 after stepping away from mainstream Bollywood. The couple welcomed twin sons in 2012 and another set of twins in 2017, though one of the infants passed away shortly after birth. Their personal lives have recently been in the spotlight following ongoing divorce proceedings initiated by Haag in an Austrian court.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police recently registered an FIR against Peter Haag after Celina filed a complaint. According to reports, he has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita over allegations of physical violence, cruelty, criminal intimidation, and sustained harassment. The investigation is currently underway, with authorities collecting statements and examining relevant documents and evidence.

Also Read : Celina Jaitly urges women to sign prenups amid divorce battle with Peter Haag: “Keep your assets separate always”

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