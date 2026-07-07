Actor Celina Jaitly has urged women to consider signing prenuptial agreements before marriage, drawing from her own experience amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with estranged husband Peter Haag. Speaking during a recent interaction with India Today, the actor said women who own personal assets should ensure they are legally protected before tying the knot.

Celina Jaitly urges women to sign prenups amid divorce battle with Peter Haag: “Keep your assets separate always”

Celina's remarks come as she remains embroiled in a contentious legal battle with Haag involving child custody, financial disputes and allegations of domestic violence. The actor has alleged that she was forced to transfer her personal assets during the marriage and was left with nothing after the separation. Haag has denied the allegations.

Celina Jaitly's advice for women

Sharing what she described as a lesson learned from her own experience, Celina urged women not to overlook financial safeguards before marriage. "I would recommend, girls, please do a prenup if you have assets of your own. Please do a prenup before marrying. Keep your assets separate always. Because, you know, it all boiled down to assets. All the love, all the care, all the promises of togetherness, the children, the deaths, the births, everything boiled down to an asset at the end of the day. And that is what my biggest heartache is," she said.

According to Celina, the financial aspect of her separation became one of the most painful parts of the divorce process.

Actor alleges loss of personal assets

During the interaction, Celina claimed that she was made to transfer personal properties worth around Rs 20 crore and eventually lost her assets. She has previously alleged that financial disagreements became central to the breakdown of her marriage.

The actor recently made headlines after revealing that she received her divorce papers under the pretext of collecting a wedding anniversary gift. During an interaction with NDTV, she recalled being asked to visit a post office in Austria with her identity card, only to discover that she had been served legal documents instead of a gift.

Since the notice was written in complex legal German, Celina said she sought help from her twin sons, Winston and Viraaj, who study in a German-medium school, to read and explain the contents.

Celina Jaitly married Austrian businessman Peter Haag in 2010. The couple welcomed twin sons, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012, followed by their third son, Arthur, in 2017.

On the professional front, Celina is preparing to portray Sister Nivedita, the Irish-born disciple of Swami Vivekananda, in filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee's upcoming biographical drama, marking her reunion with the director after Season's Greetings.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly says Preity Zinta stood by her “like a rock” amid divorce battle: “She gave me the courage and support I needed”

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