Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, one of the most memorable films of his career, has completed 11 years since its release. Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Kabir Khan, the 2015 blockbuster remains one of the actor's most loved performances, earning widespread appreciation for its touching story centred on compassion, humanity, and hope.

11 Years Of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Salman Khan Films celebrates the milestone with nostalgic tribute

Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and an ensemble cast, the film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences across generations. To commemorate the milestone, Salman Khan Films shared a nostalgic carousel on social media showcasing some of the film's most unforgettable moments along with a heartfelt message.

Sharing the post, they wrote, “Every swipe is a memory, Every frame is an emotion, Every scene tells a story, Every moment lives on. Here’s to 11 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial)

The post quickly struck a chord with fans, who revisited the film's memorable scenes and celebrated its enduring legacy.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan tells the emotional story of Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi, affectionately known as Bajrangi, who takes on the challenging task of reuniting a mute Pakistani girl, Munni, with her family across the border. Salman Khan's heartfelt portrayal of Bajrangi, along with his touching on-screen chemistry with Harshaali Malhotra, became one of the film's biggest highlights.

With its emotional storytelling and powerful message of kindness, humanity, and love beyond borders, Bajrangi Bhaijaan continues to resonate with viewers even after more than a decade, cementing its place as one of the most cherished and timeless films in Indian cinema.

Also Read : Sonakshi Sinha reveals Salman Khan knew about her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal before they admitted it: “Dikh raha hai sab”

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