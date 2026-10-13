Celina Jaitly has shared an emotional note on social media, reflecting on her ongoing divorce battle with her estranged husband, Peter Haag. In an Instagram post, the actor looked back at the events that led her to leave Austria and return to Mumbai a year ago, while detailing her legal battle, concerns about her children and efforts to seek justice.

Celina Jaitly shares emotional note on divorce battle with Peter Haag: “This is the story of a mother who continues to fight’

Celina began her post by recalling her arrival in Mumbai on October 12 last year. She wrote, "One year ago, on 12 October 12, I arrived in Mumbai with a ticket booked on a credit card and one suitcase containing files, my late mother's saree, and heartbreak. The most difficult decision of my life."

Recounting how she learnt about the divorce proceedings, Celina said, "In early September 2025, I was driven to the post office for what I believed was our 15th wedding anniversary gift. It was a divorce notice." She added that during their first court hearing, the judge gave them until November to work towards an amicable separation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Vikram Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

The Khel actor also recalled pleading with Haag to resolve the matter amicably, keeping their children and family circumstances in mind. She wrote, "I begged my husband: 'I promise I will not tell the court about your abuse and trauma. Let us separate amicably for the children... For my brother... How will I pay for litigation?' 'Speak to my lawyers,' I was told. I was also told to work as a cleaner if I ran short of legal fees. Fifteen years of marriage and four children. Was this the same man?"

Celina further alleged that a subsequent legal notice sought claims over her premarital assets. She also claimed that she was told she could not leave Austria after the divorce if she wanted access to her children. According to her post, she had no access to their Austrian accounts and discovered attempts to sell her premarital assets in India.

Describing the circumstances surrounding her departure, the actor alleged that she was under constant surveillance and that recordings of her interactions with her children were being used to portray her as mentally unsound and an incapable mother. She said she eventually left Austria at 1 am with help from her neighbours, spent a week in a hotel and communicated with her children through Zoom and phone calls.

Celina also claimed that contact with her children was severed when she approached the court to reclaim her premarital assets. Recalling a message from one of her twins, she alleged that the child had told her their father was screaming that she had abandoned them.

A year later, Celina said her fight over custody was continuing. She alleged that her children were being brainwashed, alienated and moved between Austrian jurisdictions. Concluding her note, she wrote, "Yet I await justice. This is the story of a mother who continues to fight..."

Celina Jaitly has been involved in a divorce battle with Peter Haag, who filed for divorce in an Austrian court last year. The actor's latest post offers her account of the separation and the ongoing legal proceedings concerning her children and assets.

Also Read : Celina Jaitly shares emotional note on 16th wedding anniversary amid divorce proceedings, speaks of “pain, trauma and abuse”: “At least I know I did my best”

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