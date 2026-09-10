Heli Daruwala opens up on her first lead role in Love Lottery; says, “It’s always the small steps that lead you to your big goals”

Actor and dancer Heli Daruwala is set to make her debut as a lead with Love Lottery. The actor was recently seen in the film’s trailer, which introduces her character as a layered personality whose intentions remain unclear. Directed with elements of suspense and intrigue, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi.

Heli Daruwala opens up on her first lead role in Love Lottery; says, “It’s always the small steps that lead you to your big goals”

Reflecting on her journey and her transition to a lead role, Heli said, “It’s always the small steps that lead you to your big goals. Perseverance and determination have kept me going. Undekhi on OTT was my first step, followed by Ek Chatur Naar, which helped me build a better network and opened doors for me. Eventually, that journey led me to a lead role. I am truly grateful for this opportunity, and I am motivated to keep doing good and bigger work.”

Heli also spoke about working with Akshay Oberoi and described their collaboration on screen as comfortable and well-aligned. Talking about her co-star, she said, “Akshay is a very fun co-actor to work with. We were very aligned on our scenes, and at times it felt so effortless that I never felt like I was working with him for the first time. He is truly skilled at his craft, and it was an amazing experience being on set together.”

With Love Lottery, Heli takes on the lead in a feature film, marking another step in her acting career. Her character appears to have multiple layers, with the trailer leaving questions around her motivations and role in the story.

More Pages: Love Lottery Box Office Collection

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