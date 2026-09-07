Celina Jaitly has marked two years since her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, was detained in the United Arab Emirates with an emotional note on social media. Reflecting on the difficult period, Celina revealed that she has had no contact with her brother since his detention on September 6, 2024. She said she has done everything possible as a sister and continues to place her faith in God and the Government of India.

Celina Jaitly marks 2 years since brother Vikrant’s detention in UAE: “Besides my sons, he is all I have”

Sharing a post on Instagram on September 6, 2026, Celina wrote, “6 September 2026 marks…. Two years today since Maj Vikrant was taken. 6th September 2024 to 6th September 2026. These two years have changed both my brother’s life & mine in ways only known to us. I have had no contact with my brother since. I have done everything I can as a sister, & I continue to stand by him, wherever he is, however he is, with faith & hope in God & the Government of India."

Celina also spoke about her brother’s military background. She described Vikrant as a fourth-generation infantry soldier who was commissioned into the Corps of Signals after training at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering. He later joined the elite Special Forces and served with 3 Para Special Forces. He also served on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and received the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation for Gallantry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

In her emotional message, Celina said her feelings for her brother have not changed despite the circumstances. “A sister who has lost everything awaits her brother. Besides my sons, he is all I have. And truly, I am all he has of blood. No matter what you said, or under what circumstances you said it, bhai, my love for you remains unchanged. I am your sister, & I will always stand by you,” she wrote.

She also remembered their late parents and added, “Maa & Pa, wherever you are, please know that I am steadfast in my support of our Dumpy."

Celina concluded her message with a note of hope, writing, “Bhai, wherever you are, however you are, your sister stands by you. With faith. With hope. Always. We will always be Mummy’s password. Chinky Dumpy. Prakramo Vijeyte."

The post comes months after the Delhi High Court’s proceedings concerning Celina’s efforts to seek assistance for her brother. In November 2025, the court directed the Centre to take steps toward ensuring effective legal representation for Vikrant and asked authorities to attempt to facilitate communication between the siblings.

However, in March 2026, the Delhi High Court rejected Celina’s plea seeking consular access, legal assistance and communication with her brother after it was informed that Vikrant did not wish to communicate with her and wanted to handle legal matters after consulting his wife, Charul Jaitly.

Following the development, Celina maintained that her primary concern had always been her brother’s safety and well-being. She also suggested that his decision not to communicate with her could have been an effort to protect her from further emotional distress.

Also Read : Celina Jaitly questions why her workout routine became part of divorce proceedings: “Imagine having to defend weightlifting in court”

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