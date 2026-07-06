Anshula Kapoor's wedding festivities are in full swing, and after a surprise Mehendi ceremony hosted by sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, the bride-to-be has now shared heartwarming glimpses from her Kaleere ceremony. The intimate celebration, attended by close family and friends, featured emotional moments, traditional rituals, and plenty of candid memories that have now gone viral on social media.

Anshula Kapoor gets emotional during Kaleere ceremony with Arjun Kapoor ahead of wedding with Rohan Thakkar

One of the key pre-wedding traditions in a Punjabi wedding, the Kaleere ceremony follows the Chooda ceremony, where the bride is adorned with the traditional red and white bridal bangles, usually by one of the elder uncles in the family. The Choodas are then covered with a cloth until the wedding ceremony. They are decorated with Kaleere—ornamental golden hangings—which hold cultural significance and symbolize prosperity and happiness for the bride.

Another popular ritual during the ceremony involves the bride gently shaking her Kaleere over the heads of her unmarried siblings, cousins, and friends. According to tradition, if a Kaleera falls on someone, it is believed that they could be the next person to get married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)



Sharing moments from the ceremony on Instagram, Anshula Kapoor posted photos of herself performing the ritual on her brother Arjun Kapoor, cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor, and several family members and friends, including social media personality Orry. Among the many joyful photographs, one emotional picture stood out, capturing Anshula in tears as she embraced Arjun Kapoor. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Chooda. Kalire. Blessings. The moment it all started to feel real.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)



The outfits seen in the pictures suggest that the Kaleere ceremony took place immediately after the surprise Mehendi celebration organised by Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor also shared unseen moments from both ceremonies on Instagram, writing, “A lot of emotions, a lot of happiness…and this is just the beginning. Started with mehendi, ended with even fuller hearts.” Khushi Kapoor kept it simple with the caption, “Mehendi time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Kapoor (@khushikapoor)



Anshula Kapoor is all set to marry entrepreneur and longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in a traditional wedding ceremony on July 6. As the celebrations continue, the Kapoor family’s candid moments and heartfelt emotions have been winning the hearts of fans online.

Also Read: INSIDE Anshula Kapoor’s “surprise” Mehendi ceremony planned by Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.