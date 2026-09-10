Boman Irani says he threw out his usual prep routine for Haiwaan: “All my preparation has come to zero”

Veteran actor Boman Irani, known for his performances in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots and several other acclaimed films, has opened up about a notable shift in his preparation process for his upcoming crime thriller Haiwaan.

Boman Irani says he threw out his usual prep routine for Haiwaan: “All my preparation has come to zero”

Irani, who is known for his meticulous approach to preparation, said that working with Priyadarshan pushed him to let go of that process. He shared, "As an actor, I often over-rehearse, I do the lines while wearing my socks, shaving, etc. When you get onto the floor, you have Mr. Priyadarshan telling you, 'Just say this one time, look into the camera, and just walk off the camera.' Then all my preparation has come to zero."

Expanding on his acting philosophy, Irani said preparation should never become rigid. "If you are stuck to it and you are married to a method, then you are not a good actor. You have to prepare enough for the director to tell you, 'Turn it down or up a little bit,'" he said.

He also spoke about observing Priyadarshan's craft on set. "In a movie like (this), you see the craftsmanship. There is a director at work that can actually scale with simple camera movements, simple compositions. I'm not saying simple but using the tools of the trade to tell the story and he has got some wonderful actors in it. I'll never be able to replicate his style. I like to observe him as a human being," he said.

Haiwaan is produced under KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Directed by Priyadarshan and also starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film is set to release in cinemas on September 11. It is said to be the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam (2016) which featured Mohanlal as the leading man.

Also Read: Boman Irani joins KDK Software’s new campaign focused on AI-powered tax compliance

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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