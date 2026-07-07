Tax compliance technology company KDK Software has launched a new brand campaign featuring actor Boman Irani, highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence and cloud-based platforms in simplifying compliance for businesses and tax professionals. The campaign focuses on how digital tools are changing the way organisations manage compliance, as businesses increasingly deal with GST, TDS, Income Tax filings, regulatory reporting and other statutory requirements through connected digital systems.

Boman Irani joins KDK Software’s new campaign focused on AI-powered tax compliance

KDK Software, which has been operating in the tax technology space for over two decades, says it currently serves more than 1.5 lakh users and facilitates over 80 lakh tax returns annually across India.

Speaking about the company's latest initiative, Kapil Goyal, Founder and Managing Director of KDK Software, said compliance today extends beyond filing returns and has become an important part of business operations. "Compliance is no longer a periodic activity that sits on the periphery of business operations. It has become a strategic capability that demands speed, collaboration, visibility, and intelligence," he said.

Highlighting the company's long-term vision, Goyal added, "For more than two decades, our mission has been to simplify compliance through technology. With Spectrum Cloud, we are building a connected compliance ecosystem that empowers professionals and organisations to move from managing filings to managing compliance intelligently."

He also welcomed Boman Irani's association with the company, saying, "We are delighted to partner with Boman Irani, whose credibility, trust, and authenticity reflect the values we have always stood for."

The campaign also introduces Spectrum Cloud, KDK Software's AI-enabled compliance platform, which brings together GST, TDS, Income Tax, litigation management, workflow automation, billing, collaboration and practice management on a single cloud-based system.

Sharing why he chose to collaborate with the company, Boman Irani said the idea of simplifying complex processes resonated with him. "What resonated with me about KDK Software is its commitment to making complex processes simpler and more accessible," the actor said. He further added, "Trust and reliability are values I deeply believe in, and I am pleased to be associated with a brand that is helping businesses and professionals navigate an increasingly digital world with confidence."

With businesses increasingly adopting digital solutions for financial and regulatory processes, KDK Software's latest campaign aims to highlight how AI and cloud-based technologies can support compliance while improving efficiency and collaboration across organisations.

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