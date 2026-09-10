As the multi-family comedy debuts, the creator reveals the one character he’d love to portray—and it’s Delnaaz Irani’s scene-stealing Gulshan Tarapurwala.

With Chumbak now streaming on Netflix, the show’s writer-director Aatish Kapadia has opened up about which character from the ensemble he would have loved to play if given the chance. His answer? Gulshan Tarapurwala, the lively and memorable character brought to life by Delnaaz Irani.

Aatish Kapadia picks his favourite Chumbak role: “Gulshan Tarapurwala, without a doubt!”

When asked which role he would pick from the show’s colourful cast, Kapadia didn’t hesitate, “Gulshan Tarapurwala. Without a doubt! I would play Gulshan very well! 'Aye Hutoxi' and the way she says it, I would have so much fun and make everyone have fun that everyone would say, ‘For Gulshan, there is no one better than Aatish Kapadia to cast for the role,’” Kapadia said.

His enthusiastic response highlights the playful spirit behind Chumbak, a series that revolves around five interconnected families and their quirks, conflicts, and camaraderie. For the unversed, the character of Gulshan played by Delnaaz Irani is that of a dominating mother-in-law of a Mumma’s boy played by Anant Joshi as Freddie while Amyra Dastur plays the latter’s wife Hutoxi.

Created and produced by Jamnadas (JD) Majethia and Aatish Kapadia under Hats Off Production, Chumbak is a warm, multi-generational comedy set in a neighbourhood where everyone knows—and influences—each other’s lives.

The series features a star-studded ensemble including Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Raghvan, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Anant Joshi, Amyra Dastur, and Delnaaz Irani in key roles.

While audiences are just beginning to explore the dynamics of the Chumbak universe, Kapadia’s casting choice offers a fun glimpse into the joy and creativity that went into shaping the show’s vibrant characters.

Chumbak is now available to stream on Netflix as it premiered on the streaming platform on September 10, inviting viewers into a world where humour, heart, and human connections take centre stage. With its relatable storytelling and a cast known for delivering memorable performances, the series is poised to resonate with fans of family-driven comedies.

Also Read: Amyra Dastur shares excitement about starring in Netflix comedy Chumbak: “It’s a beautiful story that brings together family, relationships, humour and the little moments that make everyday life special”

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