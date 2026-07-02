Bobby Deol cheers for Batwara 1947 teaser and Sunny Deol; says, “This movie is definitely going to be awesome”

Indian cinema is gearing up for one of its most ambitious historical dramas with BATWARA 1947, produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film revisits the turbulent events of the 1940s that forever altered the lives of millions. Amid the chaos, violence, and displacement, the story highlights the inspiring journey of a man who chose compassion and humanity over hatred. Following the release of the film's teaser, actor Bobby Deol has shared his admiration and excitement for the project.

Bobby Deol cheers for Batwara 1947 teaser and Sunny Deol; says, “This movie is definitely going to be awesome”

Taking to social media, Bobby Deol posted the teaser of BATWARA 1947and wrote, “You're the best, Bhaiya! So excited and looking forward to this film. Wishing you and the entire team all the very best. The teaser looks amazing, this movie is definitely going to be awesome!”

With BATWARA 1947, the acclaimed theatrical story is being adapted for the big screen on a grand scale. The film has already generated significant curiosity, especially as it is reportedly based on a story that remained banned in Pakistan, adding another compelling dimension to its historical significance and anticipation.

The period drama features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Preity G. Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, with music composed by A. R. Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, BATWARA 1947 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Also Read : Bobby Deol returns as Baba Nirala in Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 4; filming begins in August

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.