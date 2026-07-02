Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have once again left fans gushing after the actor shared a heartwarming glimpse of their monsoon moments together. Known for keeping their personal life largely private, the couple delighted followers with a simple yet romantic post that quickly went viral on social media.

Vicky Kaushal shares romantic monsoon moment with Katrina Kaif, melts hearts online; see pic

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a striking black-and-white photograph featuring himself and Katrina enjoying a peaceful moment together. In the picture, Vicky is seated while Katrina stands behind him, gently placing her hands on his shoulders and leaning in close. Captured from the side, the candid frame beautifully highlights the couple's profiles against what appears to be a balcony or window, perfectly complementing the rainy weather.

Keeping the caption minimal, the Chhaava actor wrote, “Rains and you”. The heartfelt post instantly resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section with affectionate reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

One fan wrote, "This picture has made me cry sitting in the corner," while another commented, "Vihaan Kaushal will someday keep this photo in his wallet when he grows up." Admiring the beautiful moment, another social media user shared, "My God! This is so beautiful." Meanwhile, a fan drew a connection to Vicky's memorable role in Raazi, writing, "Iqbaal with his real life Sehmat it feels."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their first child, Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025 and have consciously chosen to keep him away from the public spotlight.

On the professional front, Vicky is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The highly anticipated film is slated for a theatrical release in 2027. Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. While recent reports suggested that she would make her comeback through an OTT project, her team later dismissed those claims, and the actress is yet to officially announce her next venture.

Also Read : Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal gets emotional about grandson Vihaan: “He has changed my life”

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