In the world of fine jewellery, few endorsements carry as much weight as an organic appreciation from someone known for their impeccable fashion sense. Tamannaah Bhatia recently received exactly that when actress Kangana Ranaut chose to wear pieces from Tamannaah Fine Jewellery during a television appearance.

Kangana Ranaut praises Tamannaah Bhatia’s jewellery brand; latter says, “Approved by the Queen herself”

Impressed by the jewellery, Kangana took to social media to share her admiration, writing, “@tamannaahfinejewellery, so stunning, love.”

Kangana, who is widely admired for her bold and distinctive style statements that often earn praise from fashion critics, selecting several pieces from Tamannaah Fine Jewellery made the appreciation even more special. Delighted by the gesture, Tamannaah reshared Kangana's post on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Approved by the Queen herself.”

For a jewellery label that has been in the market for less than a year, the recognition during a high-profile television appearance marks an important milestone and reflects the growing presence of Tamannaah Fine Jewellery in the luxury jewellery space.

The interaction between the two actresses quickly caught the attention of fans, who appreciated the stylish crossover on social media. Built from the ground up by Tamannaah, with the brand handling both manufacturing and retail, Tamannaah Fine Jewellery follows a design philosophy centred on elegant pieces meant for everyday wear. The collection is steadily finding a place in the wardrobes of women seeking timeless, wearable luxury.

Kangana's public appreciation of the brand has only added to its growing popularity, making her remark, "so stunning," more than just a compliment it stands as a noteworthy endorsement for Tamannaah Bhatia's budding fine jewellery label.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut slams Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp Sach Ya Saza 2: “Why did you come here? To show your stupidity?”

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