Actress Rakul Preet Singh has broken her silence following reports about Income Tax Department searches carried out in Mumbai in connection with an ongoing probe into suspected financial irregularities in the film industry. In her first statement on the matter, Rakul has denied any involvement in illegal foreign remittances and said that the search was not related to her.

Rakul Preet Singh BREAKS silence on Income Tax searches, DENIES involvement in illegal foreign remittances: “Have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20”

Rakul Preet Singh denies involvement

Addressing the reports, Rakul said that she wanted to clarify her position and objected to what she described as unverified and sensationalised coverage. “It’s heartbreaking to see that there’s a growing trend amongst the self styled online reporters & some mainstream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts,” she said.

Rakul went on to specifically deny that she was involved in the alleged financial irregularities. “The search was not pertaining to me,” she said, adding that she comes from an Armed Forces background and entered the film industry without a godfather. The actress also stated that she has been paying her taxes since the age of 20 and described herself as a responsible, law-abiding citizen. “I am not involved in any kind of illegal foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house,” Rakul said.

Rakul Preet Singh DENIES holding benami property

Rakul also addressed speculation surrounding alleged undisclosed assets. She said that she does not hold any benami property for anyone in India or abroad. “I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad,” she said. The actress further stated that nobody had ever gifted her any property and that she does not accept expensive gifts as a matter of principle.

Rakul urges media outlets to retract reports

Rakul concluded her statement by calling on publications and individuals who, according to her, had published inaccurate reports to retract them and clarify the facts. “I urge all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts,” she said.

Acknowledging the commercial pressures faced by media organisations, Rakul said that such pressures should not come at the expense of accuracy or an individual's reputation. “I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone’s reputation and livelihood,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

On September 28, the Mumbai Income Tax Department conducted searches at around 12 locations reportedly linked to Rakul, her father-in-law and producer Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios, associated with producer Kumar Mangat Pathak. The searches were reportedly part of an investigation into suspected irregularities involving film financing and overseas transactions.

Reports had said that officials were examining documents, bank records and financial transactions as part of the probe. The focus was reportedly on substantial funds allegedly remitted overseas under the stated heads of shooting expenses, production costs and overseas distribution. However, no specific amount, formal finding or charge has been publicly announced by the authorities. A search by an investigative agency does not by itself establish wrongdoing, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Also Read: Vashu Bhagnani hospitalised in London amid Income Tax searches at 12 locations linked to him, Rakul Preet Singh, and Panorama Studios: Report

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