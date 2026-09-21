After Priyanka Chopra’s New York screening, Elli AvrRam attends London premiere of The Cycle Of Love; says, “The world needs more of this”

Elli AvrRam recently attended the London premiere of The Cycle Of Love, a documentary based on the real-life love story of PK Mahanandia and Lotta. The London screening took place a month after the documentary’s New York premiere, which was hosted by Priyanka Chopra.

After Priyanka Chopra’s New York screening, Elli AvrRam attends London premiere of The Cycle Of Love; says, “The world needs more of this”

Elli’s presence at the London screening was also linked to her long-standing association with the family. Having known them for several years and connected with their story, the actor attended the premiere to support their journey and the documentary’s message of love and humanity.

Talking about her association with PK and Lotta and the London screening, Elli said, “I have known the family for many years, and we have been trying to meet each other for the longest. PK and Lotta’s story is so incredibly inspiring and the world needs to hear it because it fills your heart with so much hope to believe in the power of love and humanity.”

The Cycle Of Love follows the real-life journey of PK, an Indian artist who fell in love with Swedish woman Lotta. After Lotta returned to Sweden following her visit to India, PK decided to reunite with her and travelled from India to Sweden by bicycle. The couple have now been married for 50 years.

Reflecting on attending the London premiere following the New York screening hosted by Priyanka Chopra, Elli said, “I’m happy to have come here to support them, share their story and message that comes with it.”

Elli also clarified that the documentary is not based on a fictional concept but follows the couple’s actual love story. She said, “It’s not a concept, it’s a documentary based on their love story. How they met and how PK decided to go all the way to Sweden from India, on a bicycle, and he actually did it! Today they have been married for 50 years! All because of PK’s determination to take himself to Lotta who had gone back to Sweden after her visit in India.”

For Elli, meeting PK and Lotta in person added to the experience. She said, “Meeting them finally in person and seeing their love still being so alive is heartwarming. The world needs more of this,” she says.

Elli’s connection with the couple’s story dates back to 2017, when she first read their book. She found a connection with Lotta’s relationship with India, particularly because Elli herself is Swedish and has spoken about being drawn to India from a young age.

Explaining what resonated with her about their story, Elli concluded, “What I love so much when I read their book back in 2017 is that I connected so much to Lotta and her calling for India. Since I’m from Sweden myself, and have always been drawn to India from a young age, there’s so much I relate to,” she concludes.

Also Read : Elli AvrRam suffers foot fracture after 10-kg dumbbell falls on her foot, postpones shoot schedules

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