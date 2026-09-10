Singer Qazi Touqeer has been making his presence felt on Bigg Boss 20 with his singing, conversations and humorous observations. A recent clip from the show has now caught viewers’ attention after Qazi attempted to explain two popular Gen Z relationship terms, ‘situationship’ and ‘benching’, to boxer Mary Kom.

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘situationship’ and ‘benching’ explanations leaves fans laughing: “Situationship means they will go on a ship and create a situation there”

The moment took place during a conversation involving Uditi Singh and Mahhi Vij. Uditi was heard saying that she would explain the meaning of ‘situationship’ and ‘benching’ to Mahhi. Qazi, who was sitting alongside Mary Kom, joined the conversation and asked her if she was familiar with the terms. When Mary admitted that she did not know what they meant, Qazi decided to explain them himself.

However, instead of giving the commonly understood meanings, Qazi came up with his own interpretations. Explaining ‘situationship’, he told Mary, “Situationship means they will go on a ship and create a situation there. But the ship stops in the middle of the ocean. That is called Situationship.”

He then attempted to explain ‘benching’ in a similarly unusual manner. Qazi said, "Benching is Ladka bench pe bethega aur ladki ko bench ke neeche letate hain. Ladki uska joota saaf karegi, yeh musibat discuss ho rahi hai (Benching means the boy will sit on the bench while the girl will be made to lie underneath it. The girl will clean his shoes — this is the kind of ordeal being discussed)."

The clip soon drew reactions from viewers on social media. One fan wrote, "Laughed so hard. Someone please tell Mary the real meaning." Another commented, "That was so funny." A viewer also said, "Where was this person? Why did he come so late to BB." Another fan called the moment "epiccc, so funny man." Some viewers compared Qazi’s explanations to Praful from Khichdi, with one comment reading, "Reminded me of Praful telling the meaning of English words to Hansa." Another fan simply wrote, "I love whatever is wrong with him."

Qazi first gained recognition after participating in the 2005 singing reality show Gurukul, where Arijit Singh was also a contestant. While Arijit was eliminated due to a lack of votes, Qazi went on to win the show. The two have remained friends over the years. Arijit also expressed his support for Qazi’s Bigg Boss stint on X, writing, "I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar."

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants entering the house. The season is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Also Read : Salman Khan REACTS to Bigg Boss 20’s record opening: “To see it become the biggest reality show launch ever is overwhelming and a proud milestone for all of us”

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