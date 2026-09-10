The global South Asian music star spent two days at Apple Park and shared a picture with Triptii Dimri following the technology giant’s September keynote.

Global South Asian music icon AP Dhillon was among a select group of artists and creators invited to Apple Park in Cupertino for Apple’s annual September keynote, where the company unveiled its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. The event also marked Apple CEO John Ternus’s first keynote in his new role.

AP Dhillon joins Apple CEO John Ternus at Apple Park for iPhone Duo launch; Triptii Dimri also attends event

Dhillon spent two days at Apple Park and was hosted by Ternus and the Apple leadership team. The singer and the Apple CEO also met for a private dinner on September 8, a day before the keynote. A photograph of the two from the evening subsequently surfaced across social media.

Actor Triptii Dimri was also part of the Apple Park gathering. The actor, who has increasingly become a familiar face at global fashion, entertainment and luxury events, shared a picture with Dhillon from the occasion, giving fans a glimpse of the Indian entertainment personalities who were present at the high-profile launch.

Dhillon’s presence at the technology giant’s launch brought together his influence in music with his longstanding association with Apple’s creative ecosystem. The artist began creating music in a homemade garage studio using a MacBook, producing and mixing tracks on Logic Pro. Apple devices continue to form an important part of his songwriting and music production process.

His iPhone has also become part of his creative routine, with voice notes recorded while travelling, backstage and on the move often serving as the starting point for musical ideas. His connection with the device also extends to his visual work, with the video for “With You” having been shot on an iPhone.

Speaking about his experience at Apple Park, AP Dhillon said, “I made my first songs on a MacBook in a garage, and I still open Logic every day. Half my ideas start as a voice note on my iPhone at 3 a.m. So being at Apple Park on the day Apple introduced a completely new kind of iPhone, and getting to sit with John and talk about what artists need from these tools, is something I will not forget. South Asia is one of the most creative places on earth and one of the places that loves Apple the most. I was proud to be in that room representing that.”

Dhillon’s appearance comes amid his growing international profile. With billions of streams, sold-out performances across India, North America, the UK, Europe and Australia, and a performance at Coachella, he has established himself as one of the prominent global voices to emerge from the South Asian music scene.

His participation, alongside Triptii Dimri and other invited artists and creators, at one of the year’s major technology launches further reflects the increasing intersection between music, cinema, creative technology and South Asian pop culture on the international stage.

Also Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: AP Dhillon sets the stage on fire with first-ever performance of ‘Thinking of You’ on Netflix show

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