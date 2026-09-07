Boxing champion Mary Kom has entered the Bigg Boss 20 house, and she received a special message from Priyanka Chopra ahead of her new reality show journey. Priyanka, who portrayed the boxing legend in the 2014 biographical film Mary Kom, wished her luck while also giving the other contestants a playful warning.

Bigg Boss 20 premiere: Priyanka Chopra Jonas warns contestants as Mary Kom enters Salman Khan-hosted show; says, “Inka knock out na bhot bhari padta hai”

In a video message, Priyanka spoke about Mary’s discipline and competitive spirit before addressing the contestants. “Inka knock out na bhot bhari padta hai,” she said, reminding them that the boxing champion is not someone to be taken lightly.

Priyanka then addressed Mary directly and encouraged her to stay true to herself during her time on the show. “Mary bas aap jaisi hain waisi rahiye, khule dil se kheliye. I am so looking forward to your journey.”

The actress also sent Mary lots of love and said she was looking forward to seeing how her journey unfolds inside the Bigg Boss house.

Priyanka Chopra and Mary Kom’s connection

Priyanka and Mary share a connection that dates back to the making of Mary Kom. Directed by Omung Kumar, the 2014 film was based on the life of the six-time world champion boxer, with Priyanka taking on the lead role.

While preparing for the part, Priyanka met Mary and spent time with her family in Manipur. She also underwent extensive boxing training and worked on understanding Mary’s mannerisms and personality. Mary’s involvement in helping Priyanka understand her life added a personal dimension to their association.

More than a decade after the film's release, Priyanka’s message for Mary marks another public moment between the actor and the sportsperson, this time as Mary begins a very different kind of challenge on Indian television.

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Mary Kom joins Bigg Boss 20

Mary is among the contestants participating in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 20. The season features a mix of actors, television personalities, digital creators and other public figures.

The current line-up includes Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Kushal Tanwar, Arishfa Khan, Isha Rikhi, Rhiti Tiwari, Yung Dsa (Yeda Yung), Aman Gandhi, Uditi Singh, Rohed Khan and Love Gill.

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm, while the television broadcast is available on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.

Also Read: Bigg Boss to premiere across six languages on the SAME NIGHT as franchise marks 20 years

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