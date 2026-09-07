Masaba Gupta has praised Bipasha Basu after the actress featured as Elle India’s Digital Cover Star, calling her one of the last original stars of her generation. However, a portion of Masaba’s post has caught the attention of social media users, with several interpreting her comments about Bipasha’s muscular physique as an indirect response to remarks previously made by Mrunal Thakur.

Masaba Gupta calls Bipasha Basu “last of the OGs”; her muscle remarks draw attention to Mrunal Thakur’s old statement

Re-sharing a post featuring Bipasha, Masaba wrote, “I am very happy to see Bipasha on a cover. You see, she is the last of the OGs.” She went on to praise the actress for standing apart from what she described as increasingly similar beauty and fashion standards.

“There won't be another Bipasha because everything is a cookie cutter template today,” Masaba wrote. She also compared Bipasha with actresses from the current generation, describing some of them as “boring and dull” and saying that the present generation “does not inspire one bit of confidence.”

Masaba Gupta’s comment about Bipasha’s physique goes viral

Masaba’s remarks about Bipasha’s fitness, however, became the most discussed part of her post. Praising the actress for her athletic build, she wrote, “And @bipashabasu- I love your athletic build. I love the muscle- and I want more thanks to the standard of fitness you set.”

She added, “Too bad if someone doesn't see that as feminine.”

While Masaba did not mention Mrunal Thakur by name in the post, her reference to Bipasha’s muscular physique led some social media users to connect the remarks with an old interview featuring Mrunal.

Why are netizens linking Masaba’s post to Mrunal Thakur?

The conversation stems from a throwback interview from Mrunal’s television days, when she appeared alongside her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja. During a discussion about fitness and the kind of physique one might prefer in a partner, Mrunal referred to Bipasha and said, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok.”

The clip resurfaced online in 2025 and drew criticism, with several social media users accusing Mrunal of body-shaming Bipasha. Later, Mrunal issued an apology for body-shaming Bipasha.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur issues heartfelt apology over resurfaced Bipasha Basu comment: “I truly wish I had chosen my words differently”

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