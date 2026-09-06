Bigg Boss to premiere across six languages on the SAME NIGHT as franchise marks 20 years

Endemol Shine India, part of Banijay Entertainment, has established itself as one of India’s leading entertainment production houses, consistently delivering blockbuster scripted and non-scripted content across television and digital platforms. Further strengthening its legacy in the reality entertainment space, the production house is all set to bring back one of India’s biggest and most iconic reality franchises, Bigg Boss, this time with a historic twist that promises to redefine the show yet again. The show will be launched simultaneously in six different languages across India, making it the first-of-its-kind reality show to do so.

Bigg Boss to premiere across six languages on the SAME NIGHT as franchise marks 20 years

As Bigg Boss completes 20 glorious years, Endemol Shine India has achieved something truly extraordinary and historic. The production house has made it possible to launch the audience’s favourite reality show across six different languages on the same night. Bigg Boss is already a renowned reality show with editions in multiple languages, each enjoying a massive and loyal fan base.

For the first time, India will watch Bigg Boss together in their own languages, with their favourite hosts appearing on screens simultaneously. Never before in the history of reality television has a single format been launched across multiple languages on the same evening. Moreover, for the first time, all the hosts from the different language editions will appear on screen alongside the Bigg Boss of their respective languages at the same time, creating a truly unprecedented television moment.

While Bigg Boss Hindi is hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss Bangla is hosted by Sourav Ganguly, Bigg Boss Kannada is hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, Bigg Boss Telugu is hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Bigg Boss Tamil is hosted by Vijay Sethupathi and Bigg Boss Malayalam is hosted by Mohanlal.

As Bigg Boss enters its milestone 20th season, Salman Khan returns not only as the host but also as the mentor who will once again take charge during the much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The new season promises fresh contestants, intense rivalries, and entertainment on an even grander scale.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, Bigg Boss Season 20 premieres on September 6, 2026, airing every day at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors TV, promising viewers a season packed with drama, strategy, emotion, and blockbuster entertainment.

Also Read: Endemol Shine India’s Khatron Ke Khiladi: Darr Ka Naya Daur becomes no. 1 non-fiction launch of 2026

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