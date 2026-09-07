Nayak (2001) completed 25 years on September 7, and it’s considered one of the most loved films of all time in Hindi cinema. An entire track in the first half, where the protagonist, Shivaji (Anil Kapoor), changes the lives of the citizens for the better as a Chief Minister, that too in a day, has a separate fan base. Another memorable sequence is when Shivaji is attacked by goons and fights back. Interestingly, this scene was shot in a very innovative manner then by director Shankar.

25 Years of Nayak: 34 CAMERAS for one action scene – The INSANE story behind Anil Kapoor’s mud fight

As published in the June 2, 2001 issue of Komal Nahta’s Film Information magazine, Shankar shot the sequence using a then-unheard-of 34-camera set-up. The scene was filmed in an abandoned open car shed, for which as many as 500 cars were used, with several of them stacked on top of one another. The article also mentions, “Anil Kapoor fights the villains with only muck covering his body – or so it seems”.

The perception at that point was that the sequence would be shown in the climax of Nayak. However, it appears immediately after the intermission. Further, the article revealed, “The first promotional trailer of the film, which is a remake of Shankar’s Tamil blockbuster, Mudhalvan, also shows a part of this elaborate climax sequence”.

Besides Anil Kapoor, Nayak stars Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Shivaji Satam, Neena Kulkarni and others. It tells the story of a television cameraman who gets the chance to interview the chief minister of Maharashtra. The cameraman-turned-reporter asks some tough questions to the CM, putting him on the spot, that too on live television. To save his face, the CM challenges him to be a chief minister for a day so that he understands the challenges he faces on a daily basis. The protagonist agrees and brings a revolutionary change in the state in 24 hours. His final action is getting the ex-CM arrested for his crimes. In retaliation, the ex-CM sends goons to attack the protagonist and also harms his family.

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