Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer’s team confirms he has a fever and low energy, while clarifying that he remains inside the house amid exit rumours.

Qazi Touqeer’s health has become a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers after social media reports claimed that the contestant had been diagnosed with dengue and was taken out of the house for treatment. Amid speculation about his health and possible exit from the show, Qazi’s team has issued a clarification, confirming that he has been dealing with fever but stating that he continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s team CLARIFIES health update amid dengue, exit rumours; says, “He was feeling a little low on energy”

In a statement shared on social media, Qazi’s team said that the contestant has been unwell for the past few days and has been resting whenever possible. The statement also addressed reports that he left the show, making it clear he remains in the house.

“Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance. Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor,” the statement read.

The team further said that it remains in contact with the Bigg Boss team regarding Qazi’s condition. “He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being,” the statement added.

❤️ A HEARTFELT UPDATE FOR THE QAZI FAMILY ❤️ Our Rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance. Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being. Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That’s our Rockstar! ❤️ We request everyone to stay calm, keep faith and continue showering Qazi with your love, prayers and positive energy. 🙏❤️ We’ll keep you updated, and once he’s feeling completely back to himself, we know our most energetic Rockstar will be back with his full aura and unstoppable energy! 🔥 Until then, keep supporting him and keep the love coming. ❤️ REST. RECOVER. AND ROAR BACK, ROCKSTAR! 🦁🔥 We’re all with you

-Team Qazi. ❤️ #Qazi #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #bb20 — Qazi Touqeer (@qazitouqeerr) October 6, 2026

Qazi’s team does not confirm dengue reports

While reports circulating on social media claimed that Qazi had been diagnosed with dengue and had been taken out of the house for treatment, his team’s statement does not confirm a dengue diagnosis or any exit from the show. Instead, it confirms that he has been dealing with fever and low energy and was examined by a doctor.

The team also maintained that Qazi has continued participating in the show despite feeling unwell. “Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house,” the statement said.

Questions over Qazi’s health inside the house

The health update comes amid a separate discussion inside the Bigg Boss 20 house about whether Qazi is genuinely unwell. Recent episodes and live-feed footage have shown contestants questioning his condition, with captain Uditi Singh and others discussing whether he was “faking his illness again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

The comments refer to an earlier incident in the season when Qazi had staged a medical-style outburst and withdrawal as part of what he later described as entertainment. The incident had previously been addressed by host Salman Khan.

During the latest situation, Qazi was also seen being asked to continue his house duties despite showing medical reports. Bigg Boss subsequently intervened and said that Qazi was not in a condition to carry out the duties.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann’s team DEFENDS her against “jealous” tag after her reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana praising Qazi Touqeer

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