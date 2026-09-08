The Pune-based rapper and Qazi got into a heated exchange after a mimicry act triggered an argument inside the house.

Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA loses his cool after Qazi mimics him; rapper says, “My mother and father said not to entertain such people in life”

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house appears to be picking up pace, with rapper Yung DSA and fellow contestant Qazi getting into a heated exchange. The confrontation reportedly began after Qazi mimicked Yung DSA, leading to a reaction from the rapper and eventually requiring other housemates to intervene.

Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA loses his cool after Qazi mimics him; rapper says, “My mother and father said not to entertain such people in life”

During the tense interaction, Qazi was seen imitating Yung DSA, something that did not sit well with the rapper. Reacting to the mimicry, Yung DSA hit back at Qazi and said, “Meri acting karne ka try bhi mat kar, nahi ho rahi tere se… telkat muh ke.”

The exchange soon became more intense as both contestants appeared visibly agitated. As the argument escalated, the other housemates stepped in to prevent the situation from going further. They attempted to separate Yung DSA and Qazi and bring the confrontation under control.

Yung DSA also spoke about the advice he had received from his parents, making it clear that he did not want to engage further with people he felt were provoking him. The rapper said, “my mother and father said not to entertain such people in life.”

The incident comes at an early stage of Bigg Boss 20, where contestants are still getting accustomed to living together and negotiating different personalities under constant cameras and observation. With disagreements already beginning to emerge, confrontations such as this could become a recurring part of the dynamics inside the house as the season progresses.

Yung DSA is a Pune-based rapper known for his song Yeda Yung. His entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house has brought a music-industry personality into the mix, alongside contestants from different backgrounds and fields.

As the season continues, it remains to be seen whether the disagreement between Yung DSA and Qazi settles down or develops into a larger conflict inside the house. For now, the confrontation has added another layer to the early tensions of Bigg Boss 20, with the housemates already having to step in when differences between contestants turned heated.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom says she feels “helpless” over not being able to protect Manipur

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