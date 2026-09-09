India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show is produced by Banijay and is set to premiere on September 19 at 8 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Anil Kapoor opens up about performing Qawwali for the first time in India Ke Top 1%: “It was a new and exciting experience for me”

After unveiling the teaser over the weekend, Star Plus has released the music video for India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show. Produced by Banijay Asia, the upcoming show features Anil Kapoor as its host and brings together 100 contestants who will put their everyday thinking and decision-making skills to the test.

Anil Kapoor opens up about performing Qawwali for the first time in India Ke Top 1%: “It was a new and exciting experience for me”

The newly released Qawwali-inspired track adds a lively musical element to the show and features choreography by Ganesh Acharya. The song reflects the energetic and entertaining tone of the upcoming reality show.

Talking about the track and his experience of performing Qawwali for the first time, Anil Kapoor said, “India Ke Top 1% is a celebration of how differently people think, and the Qawwali captures the show’s vibrant, energetic and entertaining spirit. Its infectious energy reflects the excitement that viewers will experience as 100 contestants come together to test their everyday thinking on one grand stage.”

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The actor further spoke about working with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and adapting to the musical format. He said, “Performing Qawwali for the first time was a new and exciting experience for me, and I wanted my performance to complement the show’s distinctive personality. Ganesh Acharya understood that perfectly and brought his signature flair to the choreography, making the entire experience even more enjoyable.”

For the special collaboration, Star Plus brought Ganesh Acharya on board to choreograph the track. The upbeat anthem adds to the anticipation surrounding the show's tagline, “Baat Khatki Toh Jeet Pakki,” while giving viewers a glimpse of its entertainment-focused format.

Also Read : India Ke Top 1% set revealed: Inside the grand amphitheatre arena built for 100 contestants in the Anil Kapoor hosted show

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