Aamrapali Dubey recently discussed one of the most talked-about aspects of her personal life during a conversation with Mahhi Vij on Bigg Boss 20. The actress was asked about her relationship status and her equation with Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, with whom she has shared a popular on-screen pairing for years.

Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey hints Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua “may have had girlfriends” despite being married

The conversation began when Mahhi asked Aamrapali, “Boyfriend nahi hai?” Aamrapali revealed that she had been single for several years. When Mahhi suggested that her weight loss could help her find a partner, Aamrapali dismissed it, saying, “Motape se boyfriend nahi hai aisa nahi hai. There are many people who like motapa.”

Aamrapali Dubey talks about dating in Bhojpuri industry

Mahhi then wondered if there were no single men in the Bhojpuri film industry. Aamrapali brought up Pawan Singh, noting that he was going through a divorce. She also admitted that she and Pawan did not share a particularly good equation. The conversation eventually moved towards Nirahua. Mahhi recalled seeing Aamrapali with the actor and his children in Bandra, leading to questions about his personal life and marriage.

Speaking about Nirahua's wife, Aamrapali said, “She is a housewife. Arranged marriage. Wo actor bane usse pehle hi unki shaadi ho gayi thi.”

Mahhi then asked whether Nirahua had married only once and whether he had ever been in a relationship before. Aamrapali's response appeared to keep the conversation light, as she said, “Girlfriends toh rahi hi hongi.”

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Mahhi later explained to her friends that she had deliberately approached the topic indirectly rather than asking Aamrapali about the rumours directly. Recalling the exchange, she said, “Mujhe ek point pe aana tha uske saath. Maine kaha, maine toh tumhare bahut charche sune hain Nirahua ke saath, indirect way mein bola...”

Aamrapali and Nirahua's long-standing association

Rumours about Aamrapali and Nirahua have circulated for several years, largely because of their successful professional partnership and close friendship. The actors first worked together in the 2014 Bhojpuri film Nirahua Hindustani and later appeared in several films together.

Their on-screen chemistry became popular among Bhojpuri cinema audiences, while their frequent collaborations and off-screen bond also led to speculation about the nature of their relationship. However, Aamrapali has maintained over the years that she and Nirahua share a close friendship.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi loses lifeline; Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull enter as wildcard Contestants

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