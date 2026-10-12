The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar brought several twists to the reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, the episode featured confrontations involving the housemates, discussions around the ongoing lollipop controversy and Qazi Touqeer’s health, while also introducing two new wildcard contestants, television actor Manish Goel and social media creator Nakul Dhull.

Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi loses lifeline; Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull enter as wildcard Contestants

One of the major developments of the episode was Aman Gandhi losing one of his lifelines. The development came as a surprise, especially since Mary Kom had already lost one of her two lifelines last week and was left with only one.

Aman Gandhi loses lifeline, Mary Kom gets a breather

The contestants nominated for the week included Qazi Touqeer, Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan and Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu.

Under the show's lifeline format, contestants initially had two lifelines. Mary Kom had already lost one during the previous week, leading to speculation that the athlete could be the next contestant to leave the house. However, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode changed the equation when Aman Gandhi lost a lifeline instead.

The development has also triggered discussion among viewers on social media. Some online chatter claims that Qazi Touqeer's supporters may have voted for Mary Kom to help increase her numbers, particularly amid Aman Gandhi's repeated clashes and criticism of Qazi inside the house. However, the voting strategy being attributed to Qazi's fanbase remains speculation and has not been officially confirmed.

With Aman now left with one lifeline and Mary also continuing with one, the equation for the upcoming eviction remains open.

Manish Goel enters Bigg Boss 20 as wildcard

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode also saw veteran television actor Manish Goel enter Bigg Boss 20 as the first of the two new wildcard contestants.

Goel has been a familiar face on Indian television for several years. He has appeared in popular Hindi shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bhabhi, where he played the character Tilak. More recently, he was seen as Raghav in Anupamaa.

Goel has also participated in reality television before. He appeared with his wife Poonam Narula in the first season of Nach Baliye, where the couple emerged as runners-up. He later won the celebrity cooking reality show Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki.

Nakul Dhull joins the house as second wildcard

Social media influencer and content creator Nakul Dhull also entered the Bigg Boss 20 house as a wildcard contestant.

The Faridabad-based creator has been at the centre of controversy in 2026 following a viral video in which he described following or running after a woman walking alone at night to scare her as a prank. The video drew criticism from viewers who felt that portraying a woman's fear around safety as entertainment was insensitive.

Nakul Dhull and Gullu controversy surfaces online

Soon after Nakul's wildcard entry, social media was flooded with claims of an alleged confrontation between him and Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu. However, the incident remains unverified.

According to claims circulating on X and Instagram, Nakul was reportedly speaking with Qazi Touqeer about ScoutOP when Gullu joined the conversation. The discussion allegedly escalated, with some versions of the story claiming that Nakul pushed or hit Gullu, following which Gullu retaliated. Accounts differ on whether Gullu slapped Nakul or grabbed him before other housemates intervened.

Some social media posts further alleged that Nakul was asked to leave the house after the incident because of physical violence. Other versions claim that abusive language was exchanged and that Nakul threatened to confront Gullu outside the show.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Bigg Boss 20 makers regarding the alleged incident or Nakul's reported exit. Some social media posts have also denied that such an incident took place.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi’s team clarifies “population” remark to Qazi Touqeer; says, “It was about his gameplay”

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