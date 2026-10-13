Aafiya Sayed has shared a heartfelt note for her Prem Keetanu co-star Veer Pahariya, reflecting on their experience working together on the film. The post, accompanied by behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot, highlighted the bond the two actors developed while working on their first project together.

Aafiya Sayed calls Prem Keetanu co-star Veer Pahariya “sweetest”; he credits her “dedication”

Sayed, who made her Bollywood debut with Prem Keetanu, said Pahariya became a trusted friend from the beginning of their shoot. She also recalled how the actor supported her during the making of the film. “He came into this project as my knight in shining armour and since that first day we became a team. There's nothing I couldn't trust him with, a friend like that on a first set is life saving. He's covered up for me when he didn't need to and looked out for me like my journey was his own,” Sayed wrote.

The actress also spoke about Pahariya's personality, describing him as someone who is often humorous and carefree but has a warmer side that becomes apparent when one gets to know him better. “The person he is, so funny & unserious but if he lets you look close enough, there's a guy with warmth & wondrous generosity. His passion for cinema is relentless,” she wrote.

Aafiya recalls Veer’s dedication to Prem Keetanu

Sayed also recalled the challenges Pahariya faced while shooting for the film. She mentioned that the actor continued working despite being unwell during a rain sequence. “With a 102 fever while we shot in the rain and his nebuliser handy everywhere, he gave this film everything he had. and i'm so proud of you for all of it @veerpahariya,” she added.

Looking back at their time on set, Sayed said their long shooting schedules, drives and conversations eventually helped them build a strong friendship. “Between all those exhausting long shoots, drives after & very many silly jokes, i found a solid friend! genuinely the bestest first co-actor a girl could ask for, chivalrous to a fault & ridiculously entertaining on every other account! My sweetest vishal, love u!!” she wrote.

Pahariya responded to Sayed's post with a note of his own, thanking her for the compliments while joking that her description made him sound better than he actually is. “Aafiya... Thank you for being so sweet and writing such lovely things about me. I'm honestly blushing and also wondering who you're talking about because this sounds way too nice. Working with you was such a joy!” he wrote.

The actor also praised Sayed's preparation and commitment to her debut project, saying her approach to the film had an impact on those around her. “Your hard work, determination and the amount of preparation you put into everything is genuinely so inspiring. Honestly, the level of dedication is a little concerning. Some of us were just trying to survive the day and you were out there raising the standards for everyone,” Pahariya added.

He concluded by expressing his interest in working with Sayed again. “You're an absolute star and I can't wait for us to work together again! Thank you for making me sound much cooler than I actually am,” he wrote.

The exchange offers a glimpse into the equation the two actors developed while working together on Prem Keetanu, which marks Sayed's first Bollywood release.

Also Read: Aafiya Sayed thanks Salman Khan after Bigg Boss 20 appearance: “The kindness, the humility… You truly ‘made my life’”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.