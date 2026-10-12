The actress also said that she has always been drawn into characters that are complicated.

Kritika Kamra on what to expect from Gulrukh in Matka King Season 2, “There is a greater sense of agency and a greater understanding of what she wants”

Kritika Kamra has consistently gravitated towards female characters that exist beyond easy definitions, choosing roles that allow her to explore women with contradictions, agency and an inner strength of their own. From characters that have challenged convention to women negotiating complicated emotional and social realities, her filmography has reflected a clear affinity for layered female protagonists. Gulrukh in Matka King is yet another addition to that spectrum.

Kritika Kamra on what to expect from Gulrukh in Matka King Season 2, “There is a greater sense of agency and a greater understanding of what she wants”

Having won appreciation for her portrayal in Season 1, Kritika is now returning as Gulrukh for the second season, with the character poised to take on an even more prominent role in the story. For Kritika, what makes Gulrukh particularly significant is the fact that her strength is not presented in a conventional or straightforward manner. She is a woman shaped by her circumstances, but equally someone who learns to exercise agency within them.

“I’ve always been drawn to women who are complicated, who have contradictions and who don’t fit neatly into a box. That’s something I recognise in Gulrukh as well. She has vulnerability, ambition, intelligence and strength, sometimes all at once, and I think that complexity is what makes her so compelling to me,” said Kritika.

Across her work, Kritika has repeatedly embraced characters who possess an emotional and psychological depth beyond their immediate circumstances. Gulrukh fits naturally into that body of work, while also giving the actor an opportunity to explore a woman whose relationship with power continues to evolve.

“What I love about Gulrukh is that her power doesn’t come from simply being the loudest person in the room. It comes from how she understands the world around her, how she adapts and, most importantly, how she begins to understand her own worth and choices. That makes her journey very interesting to me,” she added.

If Season 1 introduced audiences to Gulrukh and her complexities, Kritika promises that the next chapter will see the character command considerably more space within the narrative. “Season 2 takes Gulrukh several steps forward. There is a greater sense of agency and a greater understanding of what she wants, and that naturally gives her more power and prominence in the story. She isn’t just reacting to the world anymore; she is beginning to shape it in her own way. I think that evolution is going to be very exciting for the audience,” Kritika said.

Also Read: Kritika Kamra revisits Gianni Versace’s ’90s rebellion in Archival runway look

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