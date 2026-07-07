Bhagyashree has responded strongly to criticism after a video of her enjoying lassi at a popular local shop in Kashi sparked controversy online. The actor was accused by some social media users of making a fake promotional video, with claims suggesting that she did not actually drink the lassi after filming because of its sugar and fat content. Refusing to let the allegations go unanswered, Bhagyashree shared a fresh reel and a detailed note, calling out those spreading misinformation and describing the criticism as a reflection of "idle minds" with nothing positive to say.

Bhagyashree hits back at trolls over ‘fake lassi promotion’ claims; says, “Kya aap the wahan par?”

The controversy began after a clip of Bhagyashree visiting Pehelwaan ki Lassi in Kashi went viral. In the original video, she was seen enjoying a traditional kulhad lassi while praising it as a refreshing summer drink that also aids digestion.

Explaining the circumstances behind the video, Bhagyashree wrote, “I had been up since 3am to do the mangala aarti, then walking down the Gangaghats in the immense heat, this lassi was just the energy booster I needed. Sprinkled with dryfuits on top I enjoyed the crunch. Salted or sweet is a matter of choice and yes for those who are diabetic, indulgence of a sweetened lassi would not be the right choice. Curds is rich in calcium, protein, probiotics. The sugar/gud gives energy & water hydrates.... for me it was the perfect combination in the heat of 40°.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

She further addressed the viral clip that questioned the authenticity of her endorsement, writing, “And along with the outstanding taste, it was also the love with which it was made. There is a clip of this video going around saying its fake promotion. Kya aap the wahan par? Kya kahin bhi uss fake clip ke dauran kisine, sunna, ya record kiya ki meine yeh kaha ki its is too sweet and that I will not have it? Kya aapke Ma ne kabhi garmi mein aapko lassi nahi pilai... fake toh aaddha video, aadhi knowledge ke saath upload karna hota hein. Local food ko promote karne se koi bhi paise nahi kamate. It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say, even about the simplest of things. Kashi is a place of purity, how insignificant is your rant.”

Through her statement, the actor emphasized that her intention was to appreciate local cuisine and support small vendors rather than promote any brand for monetary gain. She also highlighted the nutritional value of curd-based drinks while noting that sweetened lassi may not be suitable for people with diabetes.

On the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, where she portrayed Rajmata Jijabai. The historical drama is currently streaming on Netflix.

Also Read : Raja Shivaji Box Office: Collects Rs. 27 crores in Week 2, all set to create Rs. 100 Crore Club for Marathi cinema, emerges as a HIT

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