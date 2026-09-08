Barkha Singh has spoken about the darker side of being a public figure, recalling an incident when she faced threats on social media after a Diwali message was allegedly misunderstood. The actress, who has established herself across OTT projects and Bollywood, opened up about online trolling, criticism and the pressure celebrities face while expressing their views publicly.



Speaking about the backlash surrounding Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement and the way celebrity statements can be interpreted on social media, Barkha told Mid-Day that even a seemingly simple comment can sometimes lead to controversy. She shared an incident involving her own Diwali greeting, which she said was turned into a communal issue despite her intention being related to animal welfare.

Barkha Singh recalls getting threats over her Diwali wish: “People made that a communal issue”

She recalled, “I really love animals, and I am very vocal about animal welfare, animal protection, and raising funds for some NGOs. So once, I remember during Diwali, I was wishing everyone online, and I just said, 'Avoid bursting crackers near animals.' I have gotten threats for that because people made that a communal issue.”

According to Barkha, some users questioned why she was asking people not to burst crackers. She recalls people questioning her, “Why are you only stopping people from bursting crackers?” She explained that the focus of her message was on protecting animals during the festival. She added, “The words 'near animals' got ignored completely. There are so many dogs who get harmed during Diwali because of crackers, so don't burst crackers near them. That was my point.”

Barkha admitted that the experience made her more cautious about what she says publicly, although she believes trolling has become difficult to avoid for anyone in the public eye. “So something as simple as that, you get trolled. Hence, I am very careful about what I say, but then beyond the point, it's normally not a good thing. You can get trolled for anything,” Barkha added.

She also acknowledged that criticism is part of being a public figure. “And the day you decide that you want to be a public figure and you decide to put yourself out there, this is one part of the process that you should also include yourself in. This comes with the job.”

Meanwhile, Barkha has recently explored a different side of entertainment with We Got You, Girl, where she makes her hosting and reality show debut. However, despite being approached several times for reality shows, she does not see herself participating in formats centred on conflict.

“I don't think it's my cup of tea. I really enjoy acting. And I'm sure I've been blessed with some great opportunities,” she said.

She added, "Unless it's a feel-good reality show like this (We Got You, Girl) and if it's a fit, yeah. But if it's just for entertainment and fights, maybe not. I'll do that as an actor."

Asked if she has received offers, Barkha said, “Yeah, obviously, A bunch of times. Almost every year, every cycle. But it's always a very, very polite decline that it's not my cup of tea.”

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